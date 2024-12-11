Alia Bhatt took to social media to extend congratulatory message to filmmaker Payal Kapadia after her film 'All We Imagine As Light' got two nominations at Golden Globes 2025

Celebrating a colleague

Alia Bhatt was among the first to congratulate Golden Globe nominee Payal Kapadia after her movie, All We Imagine as Light, earned two nods for the upcoming gala. Kapadia, who has become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Director category for the film, will also vie for a win in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category. Bhatt shared a video clip of Hollywood star Mindy Kaling announcing the nominations, and tagged Kapadia in the caption while sharing, “History is yours!” The India-French co-production charted history by becoming the first title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, follows two nurses from Kerala as they navigate life and love in Mumbai.

Joke’s on you

Twinkle Khanna shared that when it comes to humour, “you can’t buy it, or cultivate it.” The writer, who was felicitated at the Crossword Book Awards, where her book Welcome to Paradise won the Popular Fiction title, attributes her sense of comedy to the experiences she had while growing up. “It was my defence mechanism. I had a strange name, and was a strange size. So, either I would make jokes about myself, or other people would. I decided to do it first, and then, no one else would.”