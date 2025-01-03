Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted the photos on Instagram, where they all pose together, evoking Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes.

Pic/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand with their family and close friends. Several pictures from their trip have surfaced online. The latest image, shared on social media, shows the entire family having a fun time on a yacht. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted the photos on Instagram, where they all pose together, evoking Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes. “Memories made together last a lifetime,” she captioned the image. Besides Ranbir and Alia, baby Raha adds her cute presence to the mix. Others on the trip include Riddhima, her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rohit Dhawan, his wife Jaanvi, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

