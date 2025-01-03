Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoors family vacation in Thailand

Have you heard? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's family vacation in Thailand

Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted the photos on Instagram, where they all pose together, evoking Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes.

Have you heard? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's family vacation in Thailand

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's family vacation in Thailand
x
00:00

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand with their family and close friends. Several pictures from their trip have surfaced online. The latest image, shared on social media, shows the entire family having a fun time on a yacht. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted the photos on Instagram, where they all pose together, evoking Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes. “Memories made together last a lifetime,” she captioned the image. Besides Ranbir and Alia, baby Raha adds her cute presence to the mix. Others on the trip include Riddhima, her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Rohit Dhawan, his wife Jaanvi, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor soni razdan neetu kapoor ayan mukerji bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK