Another day, another win for director Payal Kapadia and the team of All We Imagine as Light. After securing two nods at the upcoming Golden Globes 2025, the Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam and Divya Prabha-led film has bagged three nominations at the prestigious BAFTA Awards. It earned two nominations in the Best Non-English film and Original Screenplay categories, Kapadia bagged a nod in the Best Director category. All We Imagine as Light, which tells the story of an unlikely friendship between three women in Mumbai, has been having a dream run since its première at Cannes 2024, where it won the Grand Prix award. The film released theatrically in India in November. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. But despite acclaim at national and international festivals, the film didn’t make it as the Indian entry for the Oscars. It lost to Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies at the selection stage. The latter is now out of the race for best international film at the Academy Awards.

Murlikant Petkar has finally won the fight. The paralympic gold medallist was recently felicitated with the Arjuna Award, the second highest sporting honour in the country after the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratnagiri Award. The sporting icon had put up a long fight for the recognition. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who played Petkar in his biopic Chandu Champion (2024), shared his happiness over the news in a social media post. “Huge huge huge congratulations to Sri Murlikant Petkar Ji Our film, Chandu Champion begins with the scene of you fighting for the Arjuna Awards and now seeing you get the biggest sports honour of the country, the journey feels complete. Your win feels personal. Words cannot amply express this emotion. You are finally getting your due and we are all so proud of you Sir (sic),” he wrote on X.

Aditya Pancholi’s actor son, Sooraj Pancholi, last seen in Satellite Shankar (2019), has stayed away from the big screen. Reports suggest the actor will soon star in a biopic of the unsung warrior, Veer Hamirji Gohil of Rajasthan. The drama will depict the battle that took place at Gujarat’s Somnath temple. The project will highlight the stories of many warriors who protected the temple from intruders in 14th century AD. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Prince Dhiman of Ishq Kills fame. Will Sooraj be able to revive his career with this?

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vedang Raina embarked on a road trip to Goa in true Dil Chahta Hai (2001) style. The three actors shared fun-filled pictures from their adventure. Ishaan wrote, “Ab ek fake candid, haste hue.” Reacting to this, Vedang commented, “When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat.” Some fans speculated the trio might be hinting at their next project. Some speculated that they’d make the perfect cast for sequels to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or Dil Chahta Hai. It was later revealed that they were in Goa for an ad shoot. Stop teasing us!

It has already been a year since Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in an intimate ceremony. Wishing her husband on their special day, Ira penned an Instagram post that read, “Happy anniversary, my love.” The star kid also shared a few pictures of the couple on the photo-sharing app. Marking their special day, filmmaker Kiran Rao extended her wishes to the happy couple in a heartfelt social media post. The Laapataa Ladies director shared a collage from Ira and Nupur’s wedding festivities and wrote, “A year since this crazy fun wedding. Love you.” The duo had a registered marriage on January 3, 2024.