Sooraj Pancholi says 'The truth always wins' after being acquitted in Jiah Khan case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in Mumbai in connection with the death of actor Jiah Khan on Friday. Sooraj who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was said to be in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

The actress, best known for her performance in Hindi film 'Nishabd' starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai on June 3, 2013, by her mother.

Soon after the court announced it's verdict, Sooraj took to Instagram stories to post, 'The truth always wins' with a folding hands and heart emoji adding the #GodIsGreat.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah, a resident of the United States, was found dead in her Juhu home. On the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by Jiah Khan, police later detained Sooraj Pancholi and charged him with aiding suicide. According to Jiah's mother Rabia Khan, the actress had told her that Pancholi abused her verbally and physically. In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

Pancholi made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the film 'Hero' in 2015. The film was backed by Salman Khan who launched Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. Pancholi was later seen in the film 'Satellite Shankar' that came out in the year 2019.

