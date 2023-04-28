Breaking News
PICS: Sooraj Pancholi spotted leaving for CBI court along with mother Zarina Wahab ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sooraj Pancholi has been accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan

PICS: Sooraj Pancholi spotted leaving for CBI court along with mother Zarina Wahab ahead of Jiah Khan case verdict

Sooraj Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was seen leaving for CBI court on Friday morning. After almost a decade, a special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to give its verdict in connection with the death of the 'Ghajini' actress. She passed away in June 2013. 


On Friday morning, Sooraj was seen leaving from his Mumbai residence in a green shirt and blue denims for the court. He was accompanied by his mother senior actress Zarina Wahab. 




Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah since 2012. The 'Ghajini' actress died by suicide on June 3, 2013. Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

Pancholi made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with the film 'Hero' in 2015.  The film was backed by Salman Khan who launched Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty. Pancholi was later seen in the film 'Satellite Shankar' that came out in the year 2019. 

