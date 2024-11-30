For five years, Telugu star Allu Arjun devoted himself to director Sukumar’s Pushpa series (1 and 2). Now, as he nears the finish line of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor admits to feeling impatient to wrap it all up

The bearded problem

For five years, Telugu star Allu Arjun devoted himself to director Sukumar’s Pushpa series (1 and 2). Now, as he nears the finish line of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actor admits to feeling impatient to wrap it all up. At an event promoting the sequel, Arjun revealed the major reason behind his impatience. “I was waiting for this film to get over so that I could get a clean shave. My daughter doesn’t come to me because I can’t kiss her because I have a beard; I haven’t kissed her properly in the last three to four years,” he shared, evoking laughter and sympathy from the mediapersons. When the shoot ended, Arjun felt unexpectedly overwhelmed. “I had been waiting to get my beard off, but Rashmika [Mandanna] finished one day before and was tearing up because, in the five years, the set had become like home. The next day, when I finished my shoot, I went quiet; it got very heavy for me.” Reflecting on the emotional journey, Arjun said, “I had the [same] feeling when the first part became a major hit, and I [felt], I was raising the name of the Telugu industry. The second time, I realised Pushpa is not about [anyone]; it belongs to the bouncers, unit [members], and everybody. So, for all of them who have invested five years into this film, I want it to be a hit and make it meaningful for them. Hence, I got emotional on the last day of the shoot.”

The mafia dream

Sonakshi Sinha and her actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal, who worked together on Double XL (2022), are seeking interesting opportunities to collaborate again. Until then, they are lighting up their Instagram accounts and giving fans major couple goals. While holidaying in Italy, Sonakshi posted on her Instagram, expressing her desire to star in an Italian mafia movie with Zaheer. She shared pictures of them dressed up in suits. Sonakshi looked edgy in a black suit, while Zaheer sported a striped suit. To add drama to the post, she played the track from The Godfather (1972), starring Al Pacino. She captioned the post, “Anyone casting for an Italian mafia movie… call us.”

Going viral

Veteran actor Neena Gupta continues to keep her fans entertained and intrigued. She transformed into Ganji Chudail, a social media sensation and animated character, even getting a Gen-Z makeover. After major brands collaborated with Ganji Chudail on social media, Neena brought the character to life on screen. In a video on Instagram, Neena’s Ganji Chudail receives a glow-up from three makeup influencers. The clip begins with the influencers tied together in the Ganji Chudail’s den. A voice says, “Thak gayi hoon meme banke, ab tum teeno mujhe babe banaoge.” Under threat, the influencers then agree to help her achieve a Gen-Z makeover.