Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The comedy of the Khan trio

The wait for a film featuring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan may soon be over. There is a strong buzz in the industry that suggests that the three are set to join forces for a sequel to the iconic film, Andaz Apna Apna (1994), with Rajkumar Santoshi at the helm. Aamir recently confirmed that the project is underway, revealing that filming will commence once Santoshi completes the script. “We all want Andaz Apna Apna Part 2 to be made, and we have even asked Raj ji to work on the script. I think the audience would also love to watch it. We are now working on the script,” he said.

Taking far too long

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s biopic on NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, announced in 2021, has been stalled for three years. Addressing the delay, the filmmaker revealed that the script is still being written, saying, “It’s taking far too long, but I would love to tell their story.” Reports suggest that the film has taken a backseat as Ashwiny is prioritising other projects. In fact, she shared that she is directing two other films, films, even though she didn’t share other details.

Rejected Beedi jalaile

Esha Deol recently reflected on her early career choices, admitting she regrets turning down several films that became major box-office hits. She revealed that she said no to Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), and Beedi jalaile, the sensational dance number from Omkara (2010) as she wasn’t able to “justify [her] role”. She also attributed her decisions to conflicting commitments, comfort level, and family values. “I took certain decisions keeping my family values in mind... I had to keep many things in mind,” she explained. On the work front, she’ll next be seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, which marks her return to the silver screen after a long hiatus of 14 years.

On being parents and co-stars

Alia Bhatt is embracing the challenge of balancing her mommy duties with her acting career. The actor, who welcomed her daughter Raha, in November 2022, is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. “We are shooting at night, and being mum and dad during the day. It’s really an interesting combination,” she shared. Alia expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Bhansali again after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). “With Sanjay Sir, 100 per cent is just the beginning... Every scene is a key scene. So, you go on set knowing that on no given day will you be chilling,” she stated.