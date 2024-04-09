It appears that the YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger. Anil Kapoor, who played the commanding officer in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, is said to be the newest member of Aditya Chopra’s espionage world

Anil Kapoor

It appears that the YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger. Anil Kapoor, who played the commanding officer in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, is said to be the newest member of Aditya Chopra’s espionage world. “Anil will essay the role of the new R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) chief, stepping in place of Ajit Shenoy, essayed by Girish Karnad in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017),” said a source, discounting Revathy’s Maithili Menon in Tiger 3 (2023). While Shiv Rawail’s yet-untitled thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will mark Anil’s entry as their boss, it is being said that a cameo in Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR-starrer War 2 cannot be ruled out. Our informer adds, “Anil has inked a lucrative multi-movie deal with YRF. So one can expect to see him lead the super spies in their various mission films in future.”

Shooting complete, dubbing next

Bobby Deol recently wrapped up the shoot of his next, Stardom. The web series marks the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. The Animal actor plays a pivotal part in the limited series that is set in the movie industry and gives a dekko into the glamorous and sometimes also controversial lives of celebrities. Bobby will soon begin dubbing for the show that is slated to release later this year. Aryan’s maiden directorial venture promises to be a star-studded treat for audiences. Biggies like SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are said to have cameos in the series that features Lakshya Lalwani as the protagonist.

Date dilemma?

It appears that the makers of Baby John are facing the same dilemma as that of Kalki 2898 AD. Buzz is that an alternative date for the Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh-starrer is being considered. Apparently, the producers don’t want to clash with any other big film coming a week before or after their May 31 window. “Baby John producers are not only closely following the release plans of Kalki 2898 AD, but also Kamal Haasan and S Shankar’s Indian 2, the June date for which is yet to be announced,” said a source. Until the other dates are finalised, Baby John team is playing a wait-and-watch game.

Graveyard hunting, anyone?

After completing a schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, Anees Bazmee is in no mood to take it easy. Even as he is recovering from the leg injury he suffered last month, the director has taken off to Kolkata. He is scouting locations in the City of Joy for the next spell of his horror comedy that also sees Vidya Balan returning to the franchise after 15 years. We hear Bazmee is also visiting graveyards as a considerable portion of the Kolkata schedule will be shot there. The director is promising plenty of chills and thrills with the eerie settings in his Diwali offering that will also be shot in Rajasthan next.

An animated prelude first

Even as the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are contemplating another release date to avoid a clash with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, an animated prelude of the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer is set to be unveiled on an OTT platform first. Reportedly, Prabhas has recorded his voice-over for the special venture. Talking about the significance of releasing the animated prelude digitally before Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture arrives in cinemas, a source said, “The idea is to give audiences a glimpse into the futuristic world of the movie. It is a unique animated video that will end with the introduction of the principal characters.”

Batting for IAS aspirants

Sonu Sood continues to aid Indian Administrative Services (IAS) coaching scholarships for the underprivileged. The actor-philantropist recently announced the opening of this year’s registrations under his initiative, Sambhavam, a collaboration between his Sood Charity Foundation and DIYA Delhi. Since the launch of this initiative a couple of years ago, 7,000 students have benefitted from this programme that also provides personality development coaching to the IAS aspirants. Sonu shared the update on social media with a video and the tagline: IAS ban, desh bana.

Historical drama for Ankita

Ankita Lokhande has been signed on by filmmaker Sandeep Singh for his next, Amrapali. She will essay the celebrated nagarvadhu in the web series that will trace the protagonist’s journey from being an imperial courtesan to becoming a Buddhist nun. Ankita, who earned praise for her portrayal of Yamunabai in Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is thrilled to be offered such strong performance-oriented characters. “Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations,” she said. Sandeep added, “Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, she is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu as she is also a great dancer.”