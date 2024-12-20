Chef Vikas Khanna—who has previously served as the judge of an Indian cooking reality television show—has hosted numerous celebrities at his New York restaurant, Bungalow. Khanna shared on Instagram why Hollywood star Anne Hathaway’s visit held immense significance

Vikas Khanna

A moment that’s special

Chef Vikas Khanna—who has previously served as the judge of an Indian cooking reality television show—has hosted numerous celebrities at his New York restaurant, Bungalow, and his most recent visitor may easily be among the most notable too. Khanna shared on Instagram why Hollywood star Anne Hathaway’s visit held immense significance. “I still remember the day I had to delete all the files of [Hathaway’s film] The Devil Wears Prada, and Sex and the City from my computer. I had saved these files to watch on a loop on hospital beds with my sister. I can’t even recall how many times Radha, Saman Mahmood, and I watched them together. She adored Anne Hathaway and knew all the dialogues by heart. She was happiest reciting every line from DWP. Somehow, I memorised them too. This was her painkiller,” he wrote. Vikas’s sister, Radhika Khanna, passed away in 2022 after battling lupus for many years. “Thank you, Anne, for taking away her pain when we repeated, ‘Everybody wants to be us,’ and laughed. I photoshopped my Radha into the photo, right next to her hero. I know she was there.”

On the go

Even as she continues to be in the news for her social media tiff with Mukesh Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha is seemingly unperturbed as she travels the world with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. After travelling across Singapore, the Philippines, and Italy, the duo is holidaying in Australia. On social media, Sinha gave a peek of their “epic dive day”. Her surreal vacation is surely leaving her fans in awe. Sharing the breathtaking pictures online, she wrote, “Epic dive day at the Great Barrier Reef! Thank you to our dive guide, who showed us the best spots.”

Sharing good vibes

Shreyas Talpade extended his good wishes to actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut after her film, Emergency, was cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The political drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released on September 6 but missed the date as it failed to get a clearance from the CBFC. It was also embroiled in controversy after Sikh organisations said it misrepresented the community. “It’s a good film, made on a good subject. Kangana has made the film with a lot of passion, and the movie should come out,” Talpade said in an interview. Ranaut features as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie that delves into the Emergency that was imposed from 1975 to 1977. Talpade plays the role of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film, which will now release in theatres on January 17.

Take me back in time

Actor Sheeba Chaddha recently opened up about her childhood connection to the script of Bandish Bandits. “Growing up in Delhi, I was always drawn to the arts, especially during winters, when culture really came alive with incredible musicians and dancers. I even learned Odissi dance for a while. My love for classical music shaped how I hear music. [Working on] Bandish Bandits felt both familiar and right,” she said.