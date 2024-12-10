Vikas Khanna has not only earned widespread acclaim in India but also taken Indian cuisine global with innovative creations

Vikas Khanna penned a heartfelt note as he shared the news of 'Bungalow' winning the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award (Pic: Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Listen to this article 'This is just the beginning': Chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’ wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award x 00:00

Extending his list of achievements in the culinary world, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna added another feather in his cap as his latest venture, the New York-based restaurant Bungalow, won the prestigious Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-time Michelin star winner took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note announcing the win. He wrote, “260 days of Bungalow & today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. While I’ve previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister.”



“This is just the beginning. We will work harder & harder everyday to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

Khanna has not only earned widespread acclaim in India but also taken Indian cuisine global with innovative creations.

About Bungalow

Since its opening in March 2024, Bungalow has become a favourite culinary destination in New York, especially for people who enjoy Indian flavours with a contemporary touch. Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and the Ambanis have visited the restaurant.

About Michelin Bib Gourmand Award

According to the Michelin Guide website, Michelin Bib Gourmand Award recognises the best value-for-money restaurants that offer great three-course meal at a reasonable price.

It also mentions, “What Bib restaurants do have in common is their simpler style of cooking, which is recognisable and easy-to-eat. A Bib Gourmand restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price.”

Also Read: India's Paul & Mike secures first gold at the prestigious International Chocolate Awards 2024