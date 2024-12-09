Breaking News
India's Paul & Mike secures first gold at the prestigious International Chocolate Awards 2024

Updated on: 09 December,2024 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The chocolate has been made with the finest Lilliput capers sourced from the arid lands of Tuticorin on India’s East Coast and premium cacao grown in the lush Western Ghats. It marries the unique pairing of flavours and textures—umami and salty against caramelly and sweet, with crunchy capers contrasting creamy milk chocolate

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Paul and Mike, India’s farm-to-bar chocolate brand, has made history by clinching the prestigious gold at the International Chocolate Awards 2024, which is considered the ultimate benchmark of excellence in fine chocolate-making. This milestone marks India’s first-ever gold win in the competition, spotlighting the country’s burgeoning expertise in chocolate craftsmanship as their creation, Milk Chocolate Coated Salted Capers, won the top award.


The brand’s award-winning creation has been crafted with the finest Lilliput capers sourced from the arid lands of Tuticorin on India’s East Coast and premium cacao grown in the lush Western Ghats. This extraordinary treat marries the unique pairing of flavours and textures—umami and salty against caramelly and sweet, with crunchy capers contrasting creamy milk chocolate. Developed over three years in collaboration with Ishka Farms, it is a celebration of India’s diverse terroirs and the artistry of two pioneering farm-to-fork brands.


Reflecting on the achievement, Vikas Temani, head of Business at Paul and Mike, expressed, "Winning gold at the hyper-competitive International Chocolate Awards is a dream realised. It underscores our dedication to crafting world-class chocolates that celebrate Indian ingredients and innovation. This prestigious recognition not only honors our journey but also places Indian chocolate firmly on the global stage. We are deeply grateful to our partners and supporters who made this milestone possible."


This remarkable win underscores the global potential of Indian chocolate, and Paul and Mike’s innovative Milk Chocolate Coated Salted Capers stands as a beacon of creativity, delighting chocolate connoisseurs around the world.

Food and drink Food Lifestyle news kerala indian food

