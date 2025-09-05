Have you heard? Siddharth Anand has headed to Poland after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of King, as Arshad Warsi joins him; John Abraham's Force 3 confirmed, likely to star Telugu actor Meenakshi Chaudhary

The action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand, continues to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about projects as it brings Shah Rukh Khan together with his daughter Suhana Khan on screen for the first time. After completing portions in Mumbai, the team has now moved to Poland, where Arshad Warsi has joined the shoot. The actor dropped a picture from Warsaw Old Town on Instagram and wrote, “No prize for guessing where I am, shooting with my favourite.” His post hinted that he has started shooting for his role, sparking excitement among fans. The director’s welcoming comment on the post added to the buzz. Industry chatter suggests Arshad’s role is brief but crucial, with insiders noting that he agreed to come on board after a personal request from SRK. The ensemble also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and others.

The King’s rule in Poland

Stepping out of comfort zone

Tusshar Kapoor and Prakash Jha

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is venturing into the genre of political dramas with Prakash Jha’s upcoming film Janadesh. Known largely for his comic roles, Tusshar said this project offered him “a refreshing change of pace.” He recalled, “Prakash ji called me and said that he has a character for me in this film. It came out of the blue, almost like a sign from the universe.” On his preparation, the actor added, “Prakash ji and I have been meeting for mini-workshops to delve into the character, understanding how he sees me in the role.” Talking about his role, Tusshar shared, “It’s a fictional character, not based on a real-life personality, but it is inspired by real people and true incidents.”

No need for body doubles

Rishab Shetty in the poster of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’; (L-R) Rishab and Arjun Raj

The action team behind Kantara: Chapter 1 has revealed that Rishab Shetty performed his own stunts without a body double in the upcoming prequel. Action choreographer Arjun Raj shared, “We didn’t use body doubles for Rishab. He performed bare-bodied, with a body language so distinct no dupe could replicate it. He trained in Kalaripayattu, sword fighting, and horse riding. Still, the risks he took were out of pure willpower.” Praising Rishab’s approach, he added, “I’ve worked with many actors, but Rishab doesn’t stop at ‘I’ll try my best.’ He says, ‘I’ll do it till I am alive.’ That spirit changes everything.” The movie, backed by Hombale Films, is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2.

The force returns for the third time

Meenakshi Chaudhary and John Abraham

Actor John Abraham is set to bring back his much-loved action franchise with Force 3, which will reportedly be helmed by director Bhav Dhulia. The buzz is that the new instalment will continue the high-octane action theme of the earlier films while introducing a fresh storyline. We have learnt that Telugu actor Meenakshi Chaudhary is likely to play the female lead opposite John, marking her Bollywood debut. While the makers are yet to confirm details, reports suggest that the team is searching for a strong performer to take on the antagonist’s role, promising an intense face-off. The film is expected to offer a bigger, slicker action spectacle than its predecessors.

Muting trolls, playing cool

Anoushka Shankar

Globally celebrated sitarist Anoushka Shankar has spoken out against body shaming that she faced online. Sharing a personal note on social media, she wrote, “This body has birthed two children, survived abuse, surgeries, illness and addiction, and generally been a complete, badass warrior on my behalf.” She also revealed that she was often told to cover up because she is the daughter of legendary musician Ravi Shankar. Rejecting unsolicited remarks, she added, “My body is not anyone else’s to comment on. The arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgement is astounding.”

Resident comedian in USA

Vir Das

Comedian and actor Vir Das is set to become the first Indian stand-up artiste to headline a residency at New York’s Lincoln Center Theater. His show, Hey Stranger, will run from October 29 to November 9, 2025. The venue, which has hosted Indian legends such as Ravi Shankar, Zakir Hussain, and MS Subbulakshmi, will now welcome an Indian voice in comedy. Reflecting on the milestone, Vir said, “There is nothing more exciting than the bottom of a ladder. Where you’re playing with people better than you, out of your depth, and you have to learn, and push your craft to meet a truly global standard.” He further added, “Following in the footsteps of legends like Ravi Shankar ji, Zakir Hussain ji, and MS Subbulakshmi ji is a responsibility in itself.”