During the promotions of Article 370 earlier this year, Yami Gautam Dhar stated that she had heard the subject of her husband Aditya Dhar’s next directorial venture

Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Listen to this article Have you heard? Now, Yami joins the mission x 00:00

During the promotions of Article 370 earlier this year, Yami Gautam Dhar stated that she had heard the subject of her husband Aditya Dhar’s next directorial venture. Sharing that it is an exciting project for an actor, she admitted that she would like to be a part of it. At that time, she was expecting her first child with Aditya, and shooting timelines were not definite. Two months ago, she was finalised for his next action thriller. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film is tentatively titled Dhurandhar. Apparently, the narrative revolves around a mission led by Ranveer, with Akshaye, Arjun, and Maddy playing his lieutenants who execute the critical operation. We hear Yami plays a crucial role in this male-led mission movie. Her no-nonsense character is integral to the narrative. Pre-production for the movie has begun, and Aditya is scheduled to start filming later this month.

In action mode

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade and cinegoers are curious to see what Siddharth Anand is making next. While Fighter didn’t exactly repeat the success of Pathaan (2023), and he has deferred Tiger vs Pathaan, the filmmaker has reportedly finalised the subject of his next directorial venture. It is said to be a standalone action thriller, with the script having been in development for a while. Sources claim Sid is pleased with the way the narrative is shaping up and hopes to start soon. As a producer, he isn’t deterred that he had to shelve his production Rambo. The shoot for his next production, Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, is underway, and the prep for King, his joint production with Shah Rukh Khan, is also in progress. Recently, Sid joined hands with producer Mahaveer Jain to make a film based on a global conflict resolved with the intervention of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Three in one

Chatter from Chennai suggests that Suriya sports three different looks in his upcoming film, Kanguva. While Siva’s directorial venture has already revealed two of his avatars, insiders claim that the actor underwent transformations for his distinct characters, each with its own myriad layers. The fantasy action thriller also marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Bobby plays the antagonist opposite Suriya. Siva has roped in musician Devi Sri Prasad to compose the chartbusters and is gearing up to release Kanguva in 3D.

Note for note

News of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup first appeared a few months ago. While neither of them has commented on it, their cryptic posts since then have garnered attention on social media. Notably, Malaika didn’t post any wishes for his birthday on June 26, and was absent from the celebrations. Yesterday, Arjun shared a social media post saying, “Staying positive does not mean that things will turn out okay. Rather, it is knowing that you will be okay no matter how things turn out.” Previously, Arjun shared a note that read, “Pain from discipline is better than pain from regret.” On his birthday, Malaika posted a note that read, “I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned.” Really now!

On a hat-trick

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to team up with director Raaj Shaandilyaa again. The actor and director began their association with the comedy Dream Girl (2019) and reunited for the sequel, Dream Girl 2 (2023). Buoyed by the success of the comedy franchise, They are reuniting for a family comedy next. The filmmaker has come up with a humorous plot that the actor has approved. They plan to begin their third movie, rooted in the heartland of India, next summer. Raaj is currently gearing up for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Ayushmann is working on a spy comedy produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor. He will then move on to Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

Thank the director

During an interaction with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his desire to get his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya to do a review of their film. “Let’s sit down and have a chat about what they actually saw, what was going through their mind? It would make an interesting subject,” the legendary actor said in the video shared online by the producers of the futuristic action thriller. Sharing thankful messages and praise for presenting Big B in a new light, Nag told the veteran actor, “This is one of the few chances we have to thank you for your patience. The whole country, whoever I speak to, says it’s such a pleasure to see you in that avatar.” Bachchan, responds, “I just feel that the compliment isn’t to me; it’s to the concept and the character. It speaks volumes about the film. When they compliment a Prabhas or a Deepika, they’re actually complimenting the director, Nag.”