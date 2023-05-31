Have you heard? Ayushmann to play Dada on screen? 

Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are in advanced talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to play the former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. It is also being said that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been approached to helm the yet-untitled biopic

Sourav Ganguly, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Ayushmann Khurrana

About two years since reports of Sourav Ganguly’s biopic first appeared, the project is set to materialise. Reportedly, producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are in advanced talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to play the former Indian cricket captain. What also makes the producers confident of Ayushmann is that like Sourav, the actor is a left-handed batsman. Sources claim that certain aspects are yet to be finalised, and it’s only a matter of time before the actor signs on the dotted line. Soon after the paperwork is complete, Ayushmann will begin his prep to portray the Indian cricket icon on screen. It is also being said that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been approached to helm the yet-untitled biopic. Initially, Vikramaditya Motwane was to direct the movie, but he declined it. Apparently, the schedules will be planned after the actor and director are officially on board.

Salman nahin, Ranbir sahi

Salman Khan isn’t headlining Champions, Aamir Khan’s adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. Apparently, both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan tried to convince their dost to front the movie when the trio caught up recently. However, after much thought, Salman reportedly let go of RS Prasanna’s directorial venture. After things didn’t work out with Salman, Aamir is said to have approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead. While he liked the narration, it remains to be seen if the actor will take up Champions or not. He has spoken about taking a break after Animal to spend quality time with actor-wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, and figure out his next move.

Bhuvan joins Kabir’s next

Bhuvan Arora, who earned praise for his performance as Firoz in the Shahid Kapoor-led series Farzi, has bagged his next big project. This time around, he joins Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled directorial venture. We hear it’s a pivotal part in the big-budget action drama that is slated to go on floors by September. What also makes this an important project for Bhuvan is that it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who teams up with Kabir and Kartik yet again. Like Kartik, Bhuvan, too, will be sporting a different avatar.

Chai ho jaaye

Actor Mohit Malhotra, who is particular about his chai, opted to make it himself on the set of his TV show, Bhagya Lakshmi. That’s not all, he also treated his co-actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti to his special brew. “I’ve always believed that a great cup of tea can do wonders, not just for the body, but also for the soul,” said Mohit. He added, “A little bit of adrak, elaichi, and lemon grass helps relax your mind, and keeps you fresh and active. Everyone on the set loved it and we had our own little tea party during our break.”

New entry

Akshay Oberoi, who is working on his next, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has bagged his next OTT project. He will join the cast of the news drama series, The Broken News season 2. Akshay plays a new character, which will be introduced in the upcoming instalment that will also see Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat reprise their roles from the first season. While details of his character aren’t known yet, our source says, “The makers were keen to cast Akshay as they felt he fits the role perfectly.” Shooting is expected to start next month.

Look, Maniesh is changing

Until recently, Maniesh Paul was known for his hosting and comic skills. Now, he is set for an image makeover with his maiden OTT series, Rafuchakkar. The teaser of the con drama series gives a dekko of his different looks as the protagonist goes about cheating gullible folks. Maniesh, who poses as a fitness instructor, a stout old man and a Punjabi wedding planner, among others, in this Ritam Srivastav-directed show, says, “After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge of moulding myself into different characters. I have been fortunate to experiment with five characters in one show.”

It’s the time to party

Tusshar’s son Laksshya Kapoor turns a year older tomorrow. While the little one’s previous birthdays were celebrated at home, this time around, the actor is hosting a big bash for his son’s little friends at a Juhu club. Tusshar has always ensured that every celebration also lends to a cause. And it won’t be any different this year. While Laksshya’s seventh birthday invite mentions ‘no gifts please’, it also recommends that guests contribute to Children’s Cancer Foundation. We hear the theme for tomorrow’s party is Super Mario Brothers, with lots of fun and games for the star-kids to indulge in.