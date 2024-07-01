Have you heard?

Diljit Dosanjh and Ammy Virk

The inroad

Actor-singer Ammy Virk has credited Diljit Dosanjh, who is considered to be a sensation in the field of music and showbiz, for breaking the stereotype of Punjabi actors in Bollywood. Ammy, who will soon be seen in the film Bad Newz, said, “Earlier, Diljit paaji came and broke the stereotype of Punjabi actors, which allowed us to get good work here. I hope to make Punjab and all of you proud with my work,” said the 83 actor, who called Bad Newz his first commercial entertainer in Bollywood. He also jokingly drew a parallel between the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab (2016).

No film talk

Junaid Khan, who made his acting debut with Maharaj, shared that his father Aamir Khan and he “don’t have deep talks about films”. Talking about his dinner table conversations with his superstar father, he said, “It is not much about films. Dad liked [Maharaj] when he saw it a few months ago. But, beyond that, there has not been much of a conversation,” said Junaid. The young actor’s statements align with a light-hearted conversation that Aamir had with a chat-show host, when he revealed that his kids “don’t listen” to him. Khan had alluded to the fact that his contemporaries request him to guide their children, but his kids pay little heed to his advice. Maharaj is based on events related to the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

Date with viewers

A release date has been set for Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, The Buckingham Murders. The makers have shared the poster for the film along with its release date on Instagram. “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on September 13, 2024 (sic),” it read. Hansal Mehta’s directorial venture will also mark Kapoor’s debut as a producer. The murder mystery follows Kapoor’s last comic offering, Crew, which also featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. It was the first film to open at the MAMI Film Festival 2023. The official Instagram page of MAMI Film Festival called it “a great start to a much-awaited festival” and said it received a “great reception” at the ceremony.

Up next

Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer AR Rahman’s documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing, which is directed by Rohit Gupta, is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 in Australia. Speaking about the film’s premiere at the festival, Rahman said: “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

No surgery for Shatrughan

Amid speculation that Shatrughan Sinha has undergone surgery at a city hospital, the actor’s son has issued a statement. Taking to social media, he wrote, “In regard to my father’s health, I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual check-up and because he had a [high] fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned,” Luv shared. Questions relating to Sinha’s health began to be raised after his daughter Sonakshi was spotted at the hospital.

Scarred, not scared

Days after revealing that she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, Hina Khan shared a motivational note for her fans. “This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle. I wish my journey could be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. We may be scarred, but we must not be scared,” she wrote. On June 28, the actor took to social media to update her fans about her diagnosis.

The tough life

Walking down memory lane, Chunky Panday recalled how he struggled to create a name in the industry. Revealing that he had to wait in long queues in front of producers’ offices, he spoke of the jobs he took up to make ends meet. “My struggling days were very different; there were no casting directors or digital media, so we had to wait in long queues in front of producers’ offices. Apart from going to meet them and showing them albums with photographs, we also had to dance in front of them and enact scenes from popular films. It was not easy, but it was fun. I was a part-time car dealer, so I used to get the chance to drive cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers’ offices,” said Panday, who started his acting career with the 1987 multi-starrer film, Aag Hi Aag.