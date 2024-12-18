Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Bandish Bandits director on why he cast Arjun Rampal Asha Bhosle preps for Dubai concert

Have you heard? Bandish Bandits director on why he cast Arjun Rampal; Asha Bhosle preps for Dubai concert

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Bandish Bandits director Anand Tiwari has spilled beans on why he cast Arjun Rampal for the role of Imroz in the recently released season 2 of the musical drama

Arjun Rampal

Written for Rampal


We may be looking forward to celebrating Christmas, but that didn’t stop Bandish Bandits director Anand Tiwari from leaving a few Easter eggs in the latest edition for fans of the show. One among them is the character, Imroz, essayed by Arjun Rampal. Far distanced from Rampal’s previous characters, Imroz is a charming writer who doesn’t fit the part of a typical poet. “[Arjun’s] depth, security, and gravitas are qualities I have seen him portray in so many films and discovered even more so while working with him on Nail Polish [2021],” the director said.


Asha preps for Dubai concert


Asha preps for Dubai concert

Asha Bhosle will join hands with Sonu Nigam for a one-of-a-kind live concert in Dubai this December. The event, scheduled for December 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena, promises to be a grand celebration of timeless music, ushering in the new year with unforgettable melodies. Asha, known for her rich and versatile voice, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, calling it a unique opportunity. “Sharing the stage with Sonu will be a wonderful experience, and we will create new memories in Dubai, likely for the first and last time. We hope to leave a lasting legacy for our audiences in the UAE,” she said. The duo will also be accompanied by Asha’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

