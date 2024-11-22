Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for hits like The Mask (1994) and The Scorpion King (2002), now aspires to collaborate with Bollywood superstars

Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for hits like The Mask (1994) and The Scorpion King (2002), has already tried his hand at directing a Hindi film, and now aspires to collaborate with Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Russell ventured into Indian cinema with the 2019 movie, Junglee, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Akshay Oberoi. “I’ve been wanting to work with Aamir Khan before. He knows it; I’ve visited him. And Shah Rukh Khan [too]. I like to work with different cultures and talent that is new to me. All of India is new to me,” Russell told PTI in an interview. Speaking on the sidelines of a masterclass at Film Bazaar 2024, Russell said he “liked RRR” and found it “really cool”.