Have you heard Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor The Roshans gets a release date

Have you heard? Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor; The Roshans gets a release date

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to star in the sequel of Cocktail backed by Dinesh Vijan. Reportedly, the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna

Have you heard? Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor; The Roshans gets a release date

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor

Main bhi Aamir


Main bhi Aamir


Aamir Khan’s 2009 film 3 Idiots—a movie that egged people to train attention to their passion when picking a profession—served as inspiration for an entire generation. One among those who was moved by the narrative was OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, who said, “The film changed my life. The film’s message, ‘Passion ke peeche bhago, paisa aa jayega,’ truly resonates with me. I believe that if you follow your passion, success will follow. That’s exactly what happened to me. Inspired by the movie, I pursued my heart’s calling, and that’s how OYO was born. It all began with a desire to create something new and innovative. My advice to entrepreneurs is simple: Don’t focus solely on making money. Chase your passion, and the money will follow.”


Part two

Part two

Thirteen years after the release of Cocktail (2012), producer Dinesh Vijan is gearing up for Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Another report suggests the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna. The sequel, penned by Luv Ranjan, will also be a love triangle, like the original was. Kapoor and Sanon first collaborated for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a film based on the growth of artificial intelligence and the field of robotics. This offering will be directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. 

Azmi upset

Azmi upset

Among the voices criticising the haste with which news relating to the death of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was reported is Shabana Azmi. Azmi, who co-starred with Hussain in Saaz (1997), shared online, “What is this rush to put out news on social media before confirming it? I’m deeply saddened,” she wrote, calling out certain sections of the media.

Date with viewers

Date with viewers

Netflix has announced the release date for their documentary series on the Roshan family. The Roshans will provide insight into the family that gave the Hindi film industry names like Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan. The series will dwell into the history of the composer, director, and the actor. Netflix released the official poster and release date on their Instagram account, with the caption, “Dive into the world of The Roshans through music, movies, and a bond that defines legacy. Watch The Roshans, arriving on 17 January.”

Preity makes an appeal

Preity makes an appeal

Drawing parallels with the manner in which Italy deals with rapists, actor Preity Zinta has urged Indian authorities to provide harsher punishments to those committing the crime. Yesterday, the actor took to X to re-share a tweet from the official handle of BRICS News. The tweet read, “Italy moves toward legalising chemical castration for rap*st and pe*ophiles. Do you agree with this?” Responding to it, Zinta wrote, “What a fantastic move! Hope @mygovindia also does something similar. It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes.” 

