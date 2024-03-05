Have you heard? Cross-border thriller next

Aditya Dhar is moving on to another action-packed subject. The yet-untitled film is said to be based on the recent terrorist killings in Pakistan

Some months before The Immortal Ashwatthama was put on the backburner, buzz was that director Aditya Dhar was considering Ranveer Singh for the titular role in place of Vicky Kaushal. It is now known that the filmmaker is moving on to another action-packed subject. The yet-untitled film is said to be based on the recent terrorist killings in Pakistan. Ranveer is reportedly being finalised for the high-octane thriller. Apparently, the actor was taken by the subject that is set against the backdrop of Indian intel agencies and gave his nod after the first narration itself. What’s more, he is said to have asked his team to prioritise Aditya’s directorial venture. Sources claim an official announcement can be expected after the contracts are signed. The director is keen to begin filming by June.

No major censor hurdles

It appears that Shaitaan fared better with the Central Board of Film Certification than the Gujarati film Vash (2023), of which it is a remake. Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture, which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika, was cleared with a U/A rating after the makers complied with the four recommended alterations, including disclaimers that the horror thriller doesn’t support or endorse black magic, and a static message against alcohol consumption. On the other hand, the makers of the Gujarati film had to make eight modifications before getting an A certification. After Shaitaan releases this Friday, we will know how much it has been toned down in terms of violence and gore, compared to Vash. The Hindi adaptation has a runtime of 132 minutes.

Will Shahid be Prem again?

Last month, mid-day reported that Salman Khan has opted out of Sooraj Barjatya’s next due to creative differences (Hum saath saath no longer, Feb 9). Now, talk is that Shahid Kapoor is being considered to step in the superstar’s shoes. The filmmaker has already begun reworking the screenplay for a younger actor after Salman’s exit. Sasha has apparently liked the idea, but hasn’t yet committed to the project. If all goes well, the film could mark his reunion with Sooraj, over 18 years since Vivah, in which he essayed the lead character Prem. The actor is currently working on director Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva with Pooja Hegde.

Agents of change

Ever since the first reports of Junior NTR being signed on for War 2 appeared, it has been believed that he will play the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. After all, the sequel was taking off from the 2019 hit, in which Tiger Shroff essayed the baddie. Now, it is being said that the RRR actor is the newest agent of the YRF Spy Universe, after Salman Khan’s Tiger, Hrithik’s Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Producer Aditya Chopra apparently has plans to explore Jr NTR’s character with various shades and also extend its trajectory beyond Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture. Besides introducing the Telugu superstar in a big-scale spy thriller, the filmmaker is contemplating spin-offs and cameos in other titles of his spy-verse. While Duggu resumes filming with an action sequence tomorrow, Jr NTR is slated to join the team by early May. The makers are looking to bring the film to cinemas during the August 15, 2025 weekend.

Lucky number 13

While Kiara Advani has been announced as Ranveer Singh’s leading lady in Don 3, we’ve now learnt that another actor was also in the reckoning. Sources claim that director Farhan Akhtar had zeroed in on two heroines for the role, the other being Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, Ranveer conveyed that he shares a comfortable and friendly equation with Kiara, so that would help in their inter-character dynamics and chemistry. Having signed War 2, she is said to have asked a higher fee of about R13 crore. After some back and forth, she was finalised as the new Don’s moll.

Batting for women writers

On the eve of International Women’s Day, producer Anand Pandit calls for more women writers in the industry. He says, “We have so many exceptional women writers today and we must invest more in them and also in cinema that challenges male-centric filmmaking.” The producer adds, “Women bring a unique perspective to the table. When women’s voices are heard and represented in the creative process, it leads to richer and more impactful storytelling.”