Sources claim that Disha Patani has been signed on for a sizzling dance number in 'Project K'. She will shoot with Prabhas for the racy number that appears at an important juncture in the narrative

Disha Patani and Prabhas

Listen to this article Have you heard? Dance attack x 00:00

Disha Patani turned a year wiser recently. To mark her 31st birthday, the makers of Project K shared a picture of her from Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, we hear that Disha has a special appearance in the futuristic thriller. Sources claim that she has been signed on for a sizzling dance number in the movie. She will shoot with Prabhas for the racy number that appears at an important juncture in the narrative. Said to be one of the most expensive tracks of Project K, it will be filmed in Ramoji Rao Film City, where an extravagant set with high-tech props has been built for the purpose. Talk is also that Disha has a few key scenes in the movie and her part will feature as montages from the past in the narrative. The sci-fi thriller is being readied for a mid-January 2024 release.

Lounging around

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai international airport the other day. She was heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an international event where a dekko of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone will also be presented. Incidentally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, too, sauntered in, as they took off for a holiday together. The actors were waiting in the first class lounge till the boarding was announced. That’s when the trio met. In a video going viral on social media, one can see Alia greeting her Raazi co-star, and joining Kat and him at the table. The three actors hung around together, chatting, until they headed to board their respective flights.

Triple delight

Yesterday, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah and fiancé Shane Gregoire completed three years of togetherness. The couple opted to celebrate the occasion with a staycation in Goa. She shared a series of pictures from their special day, including that of a cake with ‘Happy Anniversary’ written on it. She captioned her post, “The most perfect anniversary staycation.” Aaliyah also shared a ‘get ready with me’ video, saying, “Third anniversary vibes.” The couple got engaged last month. Sharing the news with pictures, she wrote, “So this happened, to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiancé! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love (sic).”

Madhu adopts Ira’s surname

Over the weekend, Madhu Mantena tied the knot to yoga guru-author, Ira Trivedi. Now, he has adopted his wife’s surname. The producer has changed his name on social media to Madhu Mantena Trivedi. The couple is currently on their honeymoon in the Maldives. Yesterday, he shared a picture of her posing by the beach, saying, “Now I get to say my wife is as pretty as the Maldives.” Later, he also shared some pictures of Ira doing yoga. Alongside he wrote, “Now I’m just showing off my wife.”

Vijay’s shocker for mom

During a recent interaction, Vijay Varma revealed how a picture with Alia Bhatt shocked his mother. His favourite corner of his home is filled with gifts from his friends. A frame with Alia, in which they are dressed in wedding outfits for Darlings, occupies a prime position. Sharing that they didn’t shoot the picture and it was photoshopped, Vijay recalled his mother freaking out. “My mother was like ‘shaadi kar li tune?’ It was a practical joke on her,” he has been quoted as saying. It’s another thing that he is currently seeing Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently called him her ‘happy place’.

Sam’s year of prayers and poojas

Even as Samantha is filming director duo Raj-DK’s Citadel with Varun Dhawan in Belgrade, she took some time off to visit a church. The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Myositis last year, shared a series of pictures, saying, “Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace.” Asserting that she must move forward one step at a time, she concluded her post, saying, “There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny.”