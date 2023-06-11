Reports also state that the newlywed couple will be hosting a reception at the same venue tonight where they got married. Celebs like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan are possibly gonna be the part of the event

Newlywed Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's picture from their wedding. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi get married, take a look at first pictures of the newlyweds x 00:00

Film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on Sunday. The couple got married in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Ira shared pictures from their wedding on her Instagram handle. As soon as the pics were out, the comment section was flooded with love and wishes from fans and friends. The ceremony was intimate and minimal. The couple looked all happy and content with each other.

Ira shared a set of few pictures from the wedding photo shoot in which the couple is seen enjoying the wedding rituals to the fullest. In the very first picture the couple is seen holding each other’s hands and smiling, followed by the pictures from the varmala ceremony and other joyous moments. Ira chose to wear a gorgeous pink saree with matching blouse for the wedding. She added a golden statement belt and completed her look with massive necklace and chic earrings with matching mathapatti. A clean bun adorned with white flowers added more charm to her look. On the other hand, groom Madhu Mantena was seen wearing an off-white kurta paired with a matching dhoti and headgear. Above all, the couple looked madly in love with each other. Ira shared the pictures with a beautiful caption, saying, “I’m complete now.” She also thanked the photographer @movieingmoments in the caption.

Fans were very excited to see their pictures which was clearly reflected in the comment box. A fan wrote, “Congrats Ira, Rabb rakhaa”. Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to a lovely couple @mantenamadhu. Wishing you both a beautiful journey of togetherness."

Reports also state that the newlywed couple will be hosting a reception at the same venue tonight where they got married. Celebs like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan are possibly going to be the part of the event. For the mehendi ceremony on Saturday, celebs like Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and others were seen arriving in style.

Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decide to part ways and got divorced in 2019. Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actress Nandana Sen. He has produced films like 'Gajini', 'Ugly' and 'Queen', among others. On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert, apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness.