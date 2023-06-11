Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Harman Baweja opens up on comparison with Hrithik Roshan calls haters Critic Roshans watch video

Harman Baweja opens up on comparison with Hrithik Roshan; calls haters 'Critic Roshans', watch video

Updated on: 11 June,2023 03:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Harman, who made his acting debut from ‘Love Story 2050’ directed by his father Harry Baweja is a science-fiction romantic movie which did not turn out to be a big hit on the screens but it sparked the comparisons between Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja.

Harman Baweja opens up on comparison with Hrithik Roshan; calls haters 'Critic Roshans', watch video

A still of Harman Baweja's Character from 'Scoop'. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article
Harman Baweja opens up on comparison with Hrithik Roshan; calls haters 'Critic Roshans', watch video
x
00:00

Harman Baweja's recently released web series "Scoop' on Netflix has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series has turned out to be a great comeback for Baweja. Harman, in the start of his career was usually compared to Hrithik Roshan because of his dancing skills and personality.


He was often termed as 'next Hrithik Roshan of the film industry'. Harman's last film 'What's Your Rashee' took a long sabbatical from acting. Taking to Instagram, Netflix's official account shared a video of Harman talking about the series. He also took a hilarious dig at his critics who compared him to Hrithik Roshan and said, "The future doesn't look 'Roshan' for him, you know what I call my haters, critic Roshans.” While Harman was not much seen after ‘What's Your Rashee’ with Priyanka Chopra, his freshly released web series is widely appreciated. In the video, Harman is seen sitting at his office desk talking about ‘Scoop’ and his past critics about him Hrithik’s look alike. The video begins with Baweja saying, “"Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


Harman, who made his acting debut from ‘Love Story 2050’ directed by his father Harry Baweja is a science-fiction romantic movie which did not turn out to be a big hit on the screens but it sparked the comparisons between Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja.

Now in ‘Scoop’ which is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s life and book, Harman is seen playing the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff. ‘Scoop’ is an Indian crime drama streaming on Netflix. In an earlier interview with mid-day, Baweja said, ““I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”

 

 

harman baweja netflix Web Series entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK