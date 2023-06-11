Harman Baweja opens up on comparison with Hrithik Roshan; calls haters 'Critic Roshans', watch video

Harman, who made his acting debut from ‘Love Story 2050’ directed by his father Harry Baweja is a science-fiction romantic movie which did not turn out to be a big hit on the screens but it sparked the comparisons between Hrithik Roshan and Harman Baweja.

A still of Harman Baweja's Character from 'Scoop'. Pic/Internet

Harman Baweja's recently released web series "Scoop' on Netflix has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series has turned out to be a great comeback for Baweja. Harman, in the start of his career was usually compared to Hrithik Roshan because of his dancing skills and personality.

He was often termed as 'next Hrithik Roshan of the film industry'. Harman's last film 'What's Your Rashee' took a long sabbatical from acting. Taking to Instagram, Netflix's official account shared a video of Harman talking about the series. He also took a hilarious dig at his critics who compared him to Hrithik Roshan and said, "The future doesn't look 'Roshan' for him, you know what I call my haters, critic Roshans.” While Harman was not much seen after ‘What's Your Rashee’ with Priyanka Chopra, his freshly released web series is widely appreciated. In the video, Harman is seen sitting at his office desk talking about ‘Scoop’ and his past critics about him Hrithik’s look alike. The video begins with Baweja saying, “"Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics.”

Now in ‘Scoop’ which is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s life and book, Harman is seen playing the role of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff. ‘Scoop’ is an Indian crime drama streaming on Netflix. In an earlier interview with mid-day, Baweja said, ““I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.”