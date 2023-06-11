It's been a decade since Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra passed away. On Saturday, the actress held a puja at her Los Angeles home in memory of her father

Priyanka Chopra Jonas held a puja for her father Ashok Chopra on his 10th death anniversary. The actress lost her father on June 10, 2013 to cancer. Marking his 10th death anniversary, the 'Citadel' actress held a puja at her Los Angeles home and shared two pictures from the same on her Instagram stories.

On Saturday night, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the puja held in memory of her father. In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie can be seen looking at the puja setup. She is seen dressed in a lavender-coloured lehenga for the puja.

Priyanka shared another picture of Malti in front of Ashok Chopra's photo with a lamp lit in front of it. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Miss you dad".

Priyanka's father Dr. Ashok Chopra had passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'.

In 2021, Priyanka wrote and released her memoir - 'Unfinished', which she dedicated to her late father. In the book, she had revealed that she went into depression after her father's death. She wrote that it took her five years to move on.

In the book, Priyanka mentioned that she took solace in her work after his demise and dedicated herself fully to shooting her film 'Mary Kom'. She wrote, "Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It's what drove me and it's what allowed me to continue functioning."

She added that she didn't want to dive into grief or even acknowledge it and wrote, "I walled myself off emotionally".