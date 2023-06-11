Sources inform that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot at Priyanka and Nick’s wedding venue, the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur

Raghav Chadha with Parineeti Chopra; (right) Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie the knot at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's wedding venue? x 00:00

Wedding shenanigans go on until D-Day. Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who had a dreamy engagement on May 13, have been scouting venues for some time. The couple was seen visiting a few palace hotels in Rajasthan last month. Sources reveal that the wedding festivities will begin by October-end, spilling into the first week of November.

While rumours have been rife that the couple were considering getting married at the Oberoi Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, a source informs, “The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty.” Coincidentally, the Umaid Bhavan Palace was also the venue of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s wedding in 2018, which is rumoured to have cost about R3 crore. “The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself,” the source adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the work front, Chopra has Shiddat 2, which she will wrap up right before the wedding. The actor will pick up Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila after a two-week break in November.