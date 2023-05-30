The first teaser of 'Amar Singh Chakila' gives us a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as the late Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila

Listen to this article Teaser of Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra unveiled x 00:00

Adding to its stellar line-up, Netflix announced its upcoming film - 'Amar Singh Chamkila', starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali the film presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film, the audience will once again get to witness the magic of a Rahman - Imtiaz collaboration. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs.

Director Imtiaz Ali said, “Making 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila’s daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, “Amar Singh Chamkila is set to be a huge film for Netflix India and collaborating with the talent attached to the title has been truly rewarding. Our partnership with Imitiaz Ali on the provocative personality and story of Chamkila has been an exhilarating process. Netflix's focus is to bring stories from across India to our local audiences and we’re confident that the magnetism of this story will also pique the interest of the film-loving audiences around the world. The enigmatic performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and music from the maestro AR Rahman make this an unmissable watch.”

Talking about the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."

Actor Parineeti Chopra added, “It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide".