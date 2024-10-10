Have you heard? Four months after Rajat Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer claimed that the dancers employed on Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour were unpaid, his claims appear to have found merit

Dance of fury

Four months after Rajat Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer claimed that the dancers employed on Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour were unpaid, his claims appear to have found merit. A London-based dancer took to social media to share that she withdrew from the European leg of Dosanjh’s tour, accusing the management team of “unprofessional and disrespectful” behaviour. Shilpa Sajan had previously shared, “As a dancer who’s been doing this professionally for years, this could have been one of the highlights of my dance career. But I pulled out. [We were paid 80 pounds a show] and had to cover our own travel and accommodation costs, even when international travel was involved. Everything was a mess. There was no communication, and we were left stressed for days. Messages would be ignored, and dancers were getting cut without explanations. I couldn’t continue encouraging this poor standard in the dance industry,” she wrote. Reports of non-payment of dues at Dosanjh’s concerts first hit headlines after Batta shared, “While we as a desi dance community are proud of a desi artiste breaking the glass ceilings, and doing sold-out tours across North America, I still feel deeply disappointed that desi dancers are still undervalued. All of the desi dancers in Diljit’s tour were not paid, and expected to perform for free.”

New work

Ramesh Sippy’s son Rohan, and Sanjay Dutt’s nephew Nilesh Sahay are set to collaborate for the action-comedy film, Iss Diwali, according to a Variety report. The film, written by Sahay, is set against the backdrop of the festival of Diwali and is touted to have political themes. Casting for the film, which will be presented by Ramesh and former actor Zaheeda, is underway. Rohan is known for directing movies like Bluffmaster! (2005), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), and Nautanki Saala (2013). Nilesh is known for writing, directing, and producing the 2021 action thriller, Squad, which was released directly on ZEE5.

Childhood dream

Jigra actor Vedang Raina is over the moon with the response he has been receiving for having rendered two songs in the Alia Bhatt starrer. “As a kid, I would dream of standing on stage, performing in front of a crowd that cheered me on. Singing both the Jigra title track and Phoolon ka taaron ka has brought me closer to that dream. [The latter is] such an iconic and heartfelt song; it felt like stepping into a legacy I’ve admired for years,” said Raina. Recently, Raina, Bhatt, and filmmaker Vasan Bala were on the sets of a Marathi show when he rendered the song in Marathi.

Keep the donkey out of it

Not everyone has been amused by the sight of Bigg Boss 18’s newest member, a donkey. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has requested Salman Khan and the show makers not to include an animal on the show for entertainment purposes and has officially written to them addressing the issues. PETA claims they have been inundated with complaints from members of the public who have been distressed over the donkey’s presence in the house. “[Avoiding including the animal in the house] would not only prevent stress to the animals, and [comfort] upset viewers, but also set a powerful precedent. As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They would find the lights, and sounds that are standard on show sets frightening. A set is no place for an animal,” read the letter.

Sanju’s fourth wedding

Sanjay Dutt’s latest social media post is likely to sting singles who’ve been itching to tie the knot! The actor exchanged wedding vows for the fourth time as he got married again to wife Maanayata Dutt. A video of the duo taking pheras went viral on social media. The pheras were reportedly taken as part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Maanayata shared a picture of the pooja ceremony on social media too. Sanjay has been married three times. In 1987, he wed Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996. In 1998, he married Rhea Pillai, an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. In the same year, he married Maanayata.

Being a brother

Ranbir Kapoor, along with his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor, will make an appearance to cheer on his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to feature in the third edition of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The streaming platform dropped the trailer of the show, which showcases a face-off between the original participants and the three new entrants, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Sahni. “Mumbai meets Delhi in a fabulous face-off this season. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives arrives on October 18, only on Netflix,” read the caption. In the trailer, Ranbir, who is seen for a brief moment, trolls his sister by saying, “She is going to really mess it up.” Neelam Kothari, who has been a part of the show since its first season, described Sahni as “chota packet bada dhamaka.” The trailer also showcases a heartfelt chat between Neetu and Sahni, who seem to be discussing life after Rishi Kapoor’s death. Neetu is heard saying, “After papa, Riddhima, I used to shake.” Riddhima responds, stating, “We don’t really show our emotions, but from inside we are still hurting.”