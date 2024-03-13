Have you heard? Ed Sheeran also met up with Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana.

Going desi

British music sensation Ed Sheeran shook a leg with pop artiste Armaan Malik on the latter’s Boota Bomma ahead of his Mumbai concert on Saturday. The singer, 33, is in Mumbai as part of his + - = ÷ x tour. Sheeran’s meeting with Malik comes as no surprise given that the two have previously collaborated on an Indian version of the Brit artiste’s 2step. The Shape of You hitmaker also met up with Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana. Sheeran’s performance in Mumbai will be the final stop in the Asia leg of his tour. It will also feature a guest, singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

No fuel to this fire

In February, it was reported that the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents were expecting a new addition to their family as his mother, Charan Kaur, 58, was pregnant. However, contrary to these reports, Moosewala’s father took to X to request the singer’s fans not to believe the rumours circulating online. Balkaur Singh’s statement read: “We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. There are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news [is to be shared], the family will share with you all.” Moosewala was shot dead in 2022, in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Where my jeans at?

In a recently released promotional video, Karisma Kapoor revealed the habit of her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan that annoys her the most. “She would grab my jeans and never return them,” shared Karisma about her younger sister. Asked if she would bully Kareena in their childhood, Karisma responded with a firm ‘No’.

“I am such a good elder sister,” she says in the video shared by Netflix ahead of the release of her next, Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak. The actor was also asked if she’s used the line from her iconic song ‘What is mobile number’ in real life. “Frankly, never. I’ve used it only for the screen or stage,” she responds. We guess, this older Kapoor has been a goody two shoes.

Helping hand

In a live interaction with fans on social media, Aamir Khan encouraged viewers to support artistes who may not be ‘stars’. “I really want to promote young and new actors. If you like a movie and it doesn’t have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry,” said the actor. Khan’s upcoming project is Sitaare Zameen Par, touted to be an extension of his popular offering, Taare Zameen Par, which featured Darsheel Safary.

The era of rap

Randeep Hooda, who unveiled the song The Savarkar rage from his upcoming movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, feels that if an armed revolution takes place in current times, the genre of rap will be the ideal choice for the revolutionaries to put across their message. It has been written, composed, and sung by urban street artiste, Sambata. “The [song] is the film’s mood. I listened to rap artistes from India and abroad and locked Sambata out of hundreds of rappers. I briefed Sambata about the film and he understood the angst of Savarkar beautifully. He still has that raw rage in his voice. He also wrote the lyrics that took my breath away,” he said.

Not true?

A day after social media was abuzz with news that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta, 36, and Raj Anadkat, 27, were engaged, the latter’s team quashed the rumours. “Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless,” read the statement. While Dutta still features in the sitcom, Anadkat announced his departure in December 2022. It was previously reported that the duo was already engaged.

For the long run

Padma Shri awardee Waheeda Rehman has donated her personal film memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for preservation. As per Variety, the memorabilia includes the saree she wore to the premiere of CID in 1956, her photo albums, photographs and lobby cards from Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Baat Ek Raat Ki. Rehman said, “These are very important memories that need to be preserved. People who are interested in learning about films and the history of Indian cinema can look back at this valuable memorabilia. I hope you all enjoy seeing all these albums.”