Have you heard? Following family traditions 

Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina Bonnerjee and daughter Divisha

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently headed to Varanasi for the mundan ceremony of their youngest daughter, Divisha. After performing the rituals at the Dashwamedh Ghat, the couple explored the cultural city, participating in tourist activities and indulged in the famous delicacies. Calling their visit a great experience, Gurmeet said, “I’m thankful that I get to be in Varanasi with my family and share this special moment in a city that is close to our hearts. I can’t wait to be back already.”

To Dubai for a song

If the buzz around Jawan after its announcement wasn’t enough, it has multiplied manifold after lead actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan created several new box-office records earlier this year. Even as the preview of his upcoming entertainer with director Atlee is set to be unveiled today at 10:30 am, we have news about the movie. Reportedly, SRK will shoot a song in Dubai over six days, in locations that have been hand-picked by him. Details of the song are being kept under wraps. A source shares, “Even though the final edit has been done, the makers feel there is scope for a chartbuster number in the narrartive. While SRK is slated to shoot with the team in Dubai for about a week, only the core team knows whether it’s a new track or a reshoot of the song that was picturised in Mumbai in May. The song, with its breath-taking visuals, will be a surprise for cinegoers.” Helmed by south director Atlee, Jawan features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in principal roles. Scheduled to release on September 7, the action-entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

House that!

Kartik Aaryan celebrated the success of his latest outing Satyaprem Ki Katha by making a real-estate acquisition. The actor reportedly purchased a new property in the plush Juhu neighbourhood. His newest acquisition is said to be located on the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Building in Presidency Society and cost him about R17.50 crore. The actor paid a stamp duty of R1.05 crore on the transaction that was completed by his mother, Mala Tiwari. Earlier, Kartik reportedly rented Shahid Kapoor’s luxury sea-facing apartment on Juhu Tara Road for three years for Rs .89 crores.

Kajol clarifies

The feisty Kajol is as much known for being a spitfire as she is for her acting chops. However, her recent comments on how the lack of education is slowing down the country hasn’t gone down too well with a section of the population. After the furore triggered by her statement that we “have political leaders who do not have an educational system background”, the actor has issued a clarification. She maintained, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders. We have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.”

It’s a wrap!

Producer Guneet Monga has wrapped up the shooting of her bare-it-all docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh. Helmed by Mozez Singh, who previously directed Zubaan with Vicky Kaushal, the documentary aims to capture the personal and professional journey of the rapper. Besides several behind-the-scenes moments, it will also feature interviews with Honey, and sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators over the years. Sharing pictures, Monga wrote, “We’re so excited for you to meet the man and the world behind his music. Directed by ours truly Mozez Singh.”

Quality over quantity

Last seen in Mister Mummy, and Ved with actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh is gearing up for Trial Period. “I’m at the stage in my career, where I choose a film which is about quality more than just quantity,” says the actor. Talking about the emotional drama, written and directed by Aleya Sen, Genelia adds, “It’s about a single mother finding her love story, which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role.”

Kamal backs Dhanush’s next

Chatter in Chennai is that Dhanush will soon team up with Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time. The director, who has previously delivered hits with Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor, is currently working on Jailer with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. While cinegoers are curious to see what he has in mind with Dhanush, what makes the project more exciting is that it will be backed by Kamal Haasan’s banner. The veteran actor seems to have found his groove again after the superhit Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is not only acting in multiple movies, but also producing quite a few films. Moreover, Anirudh Ravichander is said to have composed music for the film. This will mark the music director’s reunion with Dhanush after Thiruchitrambalam.