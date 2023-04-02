Have you heard? Glitterati at its best

From Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, it was a star-studded affair on the second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch in Mumbai

It was a star-studded affair on the second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch in Mumbai. We caught a glimpse of Zendaya in a blue shimmery saree and silver blouse looking drop dead gorgeous. Model Gigi Hadid also went desi with a white saree and shimmery gold blouse, paired with bangles and golden earrings. Penelope Cruz was seen in a feathery pastel ensemble, and Isha Ambani was resplendent in red.

HC summons Nawaz, Aaliya

The Bombay High Court has summoned Nawazuddin Siddiqui, estranged wife Aaliya and their children on Monday to amicably resolve their legal wrangle. During a recent hearing, the actor requested the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh to help him reveal the whereabouts of his daughter, 12, and a son, seven, who allegedly returned to India from Dubai with their mother without any notification to him. Nawaz’s advocate maintains that they are yet to receive a response to their letter. Lets see how things unfold in court tomorrow.

Romance once more

A lot has been said about the changing equation between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal (2020). Not to forget her and Janhvi Kapoor’s uncomplimentary comments on the Shehzada actor on Koffee with Karan. Recently, during a promotional interaction for Gaslight, Sara was asked about rumours of her joining Kartik in Aashiqui 3. Conceding that she hasn’t been offered the movie yet, she reportedly said, “I’d love to. If I’m offered the film, then yes, sure.”

