Have you heard? Shaadi pakki?

Shaadi pakki?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Friday along with her family members — husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and mother Madhu Chopra. She greeted the media and introduced her daughter. Her arrival has given credence to rumours that her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra is set to marry AAP Minister Raghav Chadha. The Chopra sisters share a close bond, with Parineeti often painting her social media red with their escapades. Priyanka and Nick were spotted at an inauguration ceremony last evening where the who’s who of Bollywood was also present. PeeCee is gearing up for the release of her streaming series, The Russo Brothers’ production, Citadel, in which she plays a spy.

Harrdy wishes Pari

After Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora congratulated Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra for their union through his Twitter account, Harrdy Sandhu has also extended his wishes. Parineeti’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Sandhu said he is “happy that it’s finally happening” and that the actor is taking the plunge. He also shared that he has already spoken with Parineeti and congratulated her. Earlier, Arora took to his Twitter account and shared, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship.”

More fantasy

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji says he plans to simultaneously work on the two-part follow-up to his movie, Brahmastra. The filmmaker said the second chapter of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer will come out in 2026. “Brahmastra two and three are going to be made together. This is something I hadn’t figured out when we released part one. The truth is that we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see part two on the big screen,” Mukerji said. The first edition that released in 2022 followed a deejay named Shiva (Kapoor), who sets out to find the origins of his special powers, with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with. Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan also featured in the movie.

Proud daddy

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra kicked off her modelling career with the prestigious Christian Dior pre-fall show two days ago. The elated father took to Instagram to share, “Today my gorgeous little princess walked her first runway. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness (sic).” Rampal shares Myra with Mehr Jesia, also a former model.

Spidey lands in Mumbai

Hollywood actors Tom Holland — who plays SpiderMan in the popular Marvel films — and Zendaya, who features as his love interest in the franchise, are in India. The stars were spotted at the airport, and reportedly arrived for the launch of a city cultural centre. Brit actor Holland, who enjoys a massive fan-following across the globe, had previously expressed his love for India during the promotion of his film, Uncharted, last year. “I am a big fan of India, but I never got a chance to go there. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans, or maybe, shoot a film there. I would love to see every part of it, including the Taj Mahal,” he had said.

Tale of two films

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa earned Rs 11.20 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers said. Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the Hindi-language action-thriller film received mixed reviews. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Kaithi. It revolves around an ex-convict, Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison. Meanwhile, the Telugu film Dasara, starring Nani, amassed Rs 17 crores at the domestic box office, as per reports.

Another jolt for Anupamaa

Popular television show Anupamaa, which appeared to be undefeated for the most part of 2022, slipped from its position on a list of most-watched shows. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra-starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trumped the Rupali Ganguly-fronted show, which has received a fair share of criticism from fans, owing to its ongoing storyline. Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma held its top spot as the most-watched show, as per the report.