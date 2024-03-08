Adah Sharma gained 10 kilos for her role and consumed 15 bananas and flax seed laddoos each day to achieve the goal.

Adah Sharma

Listen to this article Have you heard? A diet comprising bananas and laddoos x 00:00

A diet comprising bananas and laddoos

Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story, which required her to put on weight. Sharma gained 10 kilos for her role, and consumed 15 bananas and flax seed laddoos each day to achieve the goal. The film is based on a Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. “I had to put on 10 kilos but had to also be very fit; being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. We were shooting in the jungles, so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day,” she said. Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dad for mom

On Women’s Day, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has reflected upon her unique journey, guided by the unwavering support of her single father. “For me, the definition of a woman goes beyond the confines of gender stereotypes. To me, a woman is someone who empowers and makes you feel powerful,” said Khan, whose parents got separated when she was six years old. The actor considers her father, who was a dance choreographer, as the embodiment of this strength. “My father played a pivotal role in shaping my understanding of womanhood. He wasn’t just the family’s breadwinner; he became my pillar of support, breaking societal norms along the way.”

Yami’s film now tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has announced the tax-free status of the recently released film, Article 370, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that the film serves as a means for the nation to understand the historical changes that occurred before and after the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged citizens to watch the film to gain insight into these pivotal moments. The film features Yami Gautam in the lead role and revolves around the decision to revoke the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

First look

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri yesterday, Tamannaah Bhatia, who is shooting for Odela 2 in Varanasi, shared the first look from the film. In the image, the actor is seen in orange clothes with a damru in one hand and a stick in the other. The image is suggestive of the fact that Bhatia plays a devotee of Lord Shiva. “First look: Odela 2. I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev,” the caption read. Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2022 digital release, Odela Railway Station, which was based on a serial killer who kills newly married women in the village.

Tribute to Bappi da

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa, and singer Shannon K, who is the daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, paid tribute to the late legendary composer by recreating Jimmy Jimmy, from the 1982 movie Disco Dancer. Shannon said, “When I met Bappi uncle on his birthday, he promised to call me soon for a song recording. Unfortunately, he fell ill shortly after, leaving us all in shock. This song has always been one of my favourite [tracks] of Bappi, and to pay homage to him through this project is special.”

Celebrating his idol

In a touching tribute to the late actor Irrfan Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat attended the screening of Shaitaan in a t-shirt with the image of the legendary actor. Ahlawat has often expressed his reverence for Irrfan in his interviews and social media posts, and has previously spoken of the profound impact that Irrfan had on his life and craft. Shaitaan, which released yesterday, is a supernatural thriller based on black magic, featuring actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Meanwhile, Ahlawat was last seen in Jaane Jaan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shreyas’s next up for release

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Luv You Shankar, starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji, announced that the film will release on April 19 on the Ram Navami weekend. Talpade said, “Working on this has been an incredible journey, filled with passion and dedication. It’s a film that holds a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience its magic.” Mukerji added, “It’s a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love.” Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, and Hemant Pandey.