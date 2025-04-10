A month after Hrithik Roshan sustained injuries during shoot of War 2 dance sequence, the actor was seen dancing at an event in America. Now fans wait for him to resume War 2 shoot

Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji

Dance off, kick off

Hrithik Roshan reportedly suffered a leg injury, in March, during rehearsals for a high-energy dance number in War 2, leading to a postponement of the song’s shoot to May. However, a recent video of him dancing at an event in Dallas, New York, will have his fans breathe a sigh of relief. The clip shows Hrithik effortlessly performing to Ek pal ka jeena from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). Fans now eagerly await his return to the War 2 set, where he’ll film a crucial dance-off with NTR Jr, which is part of the climax. mid-day had earlier reported that the sequence, which has been pending due to Hrithik’s injury, will be filmed in an Andheri studio (Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to film dance sequence for War 2 in Andheri studio, March 4). The film, also starring Kiara Advani, is slated for release on August 14. Director Ayan Mukerji is keen to wrap up the project, and Hrithik’s return will be a significant step towards meeting the deadline.

The pan India roar

(From left) Prashanth Neel and NTR Jr

After Devara: Part 1 (2024) with Janhvi Kapoor and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr will be seen in KGF director Prashanth Neel’s next. The film’s working title is NTRNeel, and it has generated significant buzz since its producers, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the film on social media on Wednesday. According to the production house, NTR Jr will begin shooting on April 22. We have learnt that the film may be titled Dragon and is expected to hit cinemas on April 9, next year. It will apparently be a multi-lingual project that the banner plans to mount on a pan-India level. The film promises to be a cinematic spectacle on par with Kannada star Yash’s KGF franchise. The project is being financed by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Harikrishna Kosaraju. With this film, the actor-director duo is looking to bounce back from their previous respective films, as Devara: Part 1 and Salaar were box-office duds. At the moment, the Telugu star is busy finishing the shoot of War 2 in Mumbai.