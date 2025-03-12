Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranveer Singh are each developing zombie action films; Nora Fatehi, known for her electrifying dance moves, recently revealed that she danced for free

The rise of the zombies

As horror comedies have gained momentum in the last two years, there is another genre creeping­ into the Hindi film industry— zombie fiction. We have heard that Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranveer Singh are each developing zombie action films, sparking a “silent war” among each other. Reportedly, Hrithik has acquired the rights to adapt I Am Legend (2007) for Rs 12 crores and is actively developing it with Kill (2023) director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Reports suggest that Ranveer too is producing a zombie film through his own company, which he plans to launch later this year. There is also news that Kartik has approached T-Series to develop a large-scale zombie project starring him, which he wants to market as a “genre-defining movie.”

Danced for free

Nora Fatehi, known for her electrifying dance moves, recently revealed that music labels and producers earned from her songs like Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate (2018) and O saki saki from Batla House (2019) without compensating her. She said that when she started featuring in songs that were “breaking the internet, helping the film’s success at the box-office,” she understood that “many earn from these except me.” The actor-dancer also revealed that she performed in most of these songs “for free” as the makers promised her acting jobs, but they didn’t materialise. She is currently promoting her movie, Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood needs a disruptor

Hansal Mehta

With many new Hindi films not performing at the box office, there has been a chatter that “Hindi cinema is dying.” However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta feels that the industry “isn’t dying; it’s waiting to be disrupted.” He argued that investment should be funnelled into “raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it.” He also emphasised the need to “invest in actors, not stars” and prioritise authentic storytelling.