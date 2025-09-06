Breaking News
Have you heard? Jitendra Kumar to play Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Film

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard? Jitendra Kumar is set to replace Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur The Film and play the role of Bablu Pandit after Vikrant declined the opportunity to reprise his role due to the caracter's death in season 1

Have you heard? Jitendra Kumar to play Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Film

Jitendra Kumar and Vikrant Massey

The inter-dimensional swap

The makers of Mirzapur: The Film have reportedly brought in Jitendra Kumar to play Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey. Industry chatter suggests Vikrant was approached for the role but he declined, as he was apparently reluctant to reprise the role after his character’s sudden death in the show’s first season. The buzz is that he feared a similar outcome in the film and opted out. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are believed to have respected his stance and searched for a new yet relatable face, eventually zeroing in on Jitendra, best known for hit web shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory. Filming has begun in Film City in Goregaon, with key cast members expected to join shortly. A theatrical release is apparently being targeted for 2026.

