Expanding the quintessential world of Mirzapur and buoyed by the stellar performance of Mirzapur Season 3, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment make a first of it’s kind announcement with a theatrical movie based on the marquee and award-winning crime thriller OTT franchise– an Excel Entertainment production. Fans are in for a treat as their much-loved show gears up to make a monumental leap to the big screen, promising them a larger-than-life theatrical spectacle. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film scheduled for a release in 2026, features the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the Compounder in the series along with other actors. Following the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.

No Hrithik Roshan for Mirzapur: The Film

Earlier, it was speculated that Hrithik Roshan would be replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen bhaiyya for the movie version of the famed crime thriller series. While the speculation led to debates among fans of the netizen on the possible replacement, the makers kept mum about the reports. Now, the official announcement has confirmed that Tripathi will be reprising the role of Kaleen bhaiyaa for the big screen as well.

What to expect in the film, Mirzapur team reveals

Talking about expanding the Mirzapur franchise into a theatrical film, Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, shares, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era. We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive. As Mirzapur continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience. In collaboration with our long-standing partner that shares our creative vision, Excel Entertainment, this ambitious announcement marks a new exciting chapter in the world of Mirzapur as we embark on this new journey.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment remark, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase.”