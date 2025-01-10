Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her movie Emergency, has offered a film to the starmaker Karan Johar. She promised to give the filmmaker a meaty role

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

Listen to this article Have you heard? Kangana Ranaut offers Karan Johar a film; Game Changer leaked online x 00:00

Irresistible offer

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her movie Emergency, has offered a film to the starmaker Karan Johar. Kangana recently graced the singing reality show Indian Idol, where she said that she would like to work with Karan. She extended the offer to him saying that she would make sure that he gets a meaty role. “I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I’ll give him a very good role, and I’ll make a very good film, which will not be [about] mother-in-law and daughter-in-law’s quarrels, and it will not be just a PR exercise, it will be a proper film, and he’ll get a proper role.” This, coming after their constant squabble over nepotism, is something that would give us vicarious pleasure.

Leaked on release

S Shankar’s Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, released in theatres yesterday. However, hours after its release, the film was leaked online. The movie is Ram’s first solo release almost four years after Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). The HD version of the film has been leaked on several torrent websites. The makers have sprung into action and have been trying to curb the leak. Will this damage the film’s chances as the box office? Only time will tell.