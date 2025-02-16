Talking at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference, Kiran Rao said that the “golden age” of Indian OTT has passed and feels that its future is uncertain. She said that there has been a bit of a “bubble burst” in streaming industry

Kiran Rao and Kanika Dhillon

Listen to this article Have you heard? Kanika Dhillon says superstars cannot guarantee success; no photos for Kareena Kapoor's kids x 00:00

Bollywood’s bubble bursts

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared her assessment of India’s streaming scene. Talking at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference, she said that the “golden age” of Indian OTT has passed and feels that its future is uncertain. She said that there has been a bit of a “bubble burst” in streaming industry. Kiran noted that popular OTT content in India is failing to deliver on the “promise” of innovative storytelling. Meanwhile, writer Kanika Dhillon emphasised the film industry’s shift towards content-driven productions. She said, “Today, even superstars can’t guarantee success.” She stressed the need for fresh ideas and innovative storytelling in today’s filmmaking scene.

No photos please

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/AFP

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance after the recent incident at her home, where her husband Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder. She recently attended her father, Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday celebration, accompanied by her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. “Don’t click pictures of the children,” she said, while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside her residence. Saif skipped the party as he is recovering from the injuries.