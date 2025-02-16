Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Kanika Dhillon says superstars cannot guarantee success no photos for Kareena Kapoors kids

Have you heard? Kanika Dhillon says superstars cannot guarantee success; no photos for Kareena Kapoor's kids

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Talking at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference, Kiran Rao said that the “golden age” of Indian OTT has passed and  feels that its future is uncertain. She said that there has been a bit of a “bubble burst” in streaming industry

Have you heard? Kanika Dhillon says superstars cannot guarantee success; no photos for Kareena Kapoor's kids

Kiran Rao and Kanika Dhillon

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Kanika Dhillon says superstars cannot guarantee success; no photos for Kareena Kapoor's kids
x
00:00

Bollywood’s bubble bursts 


Filmmaker Kiran Rao has shared her assessment of India’s streaming scene. Talking at the seventh edition of Indian Screenwriters Conference, she said that the “golden age” of Indian OTT has passed and  feels that its future is uncertain. She said that there has been a bit of a “bubble burst” in streaming industry. Kiran noted that popular OTT content in India is failing to deliver on the “promise” of innovative storytelling. Meanwhile, writer Kanika Dhillon emphasised the film industry’s shift towards content-driven productions. She said, “Today, even superstars can’t guarantee success.” She stressed the need for fresh ideas and innovative storytelling in today’s filmmaking scene.


No photos please 


Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/AFPKareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/AFP

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance after the recent incident at her home, where her husband Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder. She recently attended her father, Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday celebration, accompanied by her sons Taimur  Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. “Don’t click pictures of the children,” she said, while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside her residence. Saif skipped the party as he is recovering from the injuries.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kiran rao Kanika Dhillon Sreeleela kartik aaryan Triptii Dimri Kareena Kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK