Raj Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Have you heard? Kareena to honour Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025; Sharvari and Manushi Chhillar to star in Race 4

Celebrating Raj Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seemingly ready to return to work after the stabbing incident that occurred at her Bandra home and left her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan with injuries. Kareena will celebrate the life of her grandfather Raj Kapoor at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. The tribute will honour his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. “This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated. It’s a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema,” she said.

Abhijeet at it, again

Known for courting controversies for his poor choice of words, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has invited the ire of an activist who has now approached the Pune Police with a plea. The activist seeks registration of a First Information Report against Bhattacharya for his alleged derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. The singer had previously stated that Gandhi was not the father of the nation of India, but in fact, the father of the nation of Pakistan. “India already existed; Pakistan was carved out of India later,” the singer had previously shared. The complainant, Manish Deshpande, submitted his application seeking to lodge a complaint to the Deccan Gymkhana police station, his lawyer said.

What’s brewing?

It’s been a long wait for fans of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have looked forward to watching the husband-wife duo join forces on screen. Taking to their social media handles, they shared a note that read, “Something special is brewing. Can’t wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!” They also shared a picture featuring their silhouettes against the backdrop of vibrant lights. Yep! Everyone thought precisely what you thought—that the two are set to welcome a child. But they dismissed it with a note that read: “PS: we are not becoming parents yet.” Hopefully, the couple doesn’t disappoint their fans.

Race again

Sharvari and Manushi Chhillar have been roped in to star in the next edition of the Race franchise, and will feature as the female leads. While Wamiqa Gabbi was initially in talks for the film, she has now opted out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. The action-packed franchise, known for its high-octane stunts and stylish storytelling, is gearing up for its fourth instalment. Previous editions of Race featured Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna.

SRK’s black tongue?

Ahmed Khan, who has helmed films belonging to the Baaghi franchise, and Heropanti 2 (2022), shared a memorable anecdote from the shoot of Chaand taare from the 1997 film, Yes Boss. Khan, who previously worked as a choreographer, said of filming with Shah Rukh Khan, “We were shooting outside Mannat, but it was not ‘Mannat’ then. I made Shah Rukh jump on a Parsi [individual’s] vehicle, and something went wrong. The guard asked us to move, and Shah Rukh joked, ‘Shot lena hain; khareed lu kya?’” Mannat, as fans of the actor know, is now the popular abode of the badshah. Ahmed further shared highlights of the song, stating, “It was an inspirational song. We were shooting with kids and various cartoon characters. So, the song [had] a double beat. I suggested that Jatin-Lalit make it a single-beat song, and they took it positively.” Ahmed is currently gearing up for the final schedule of Welcome to the Jungle.