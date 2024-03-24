The team of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is pulling all stops to up the ante with the Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan-starrer. Veteran choreographer Ganesh Acharya has begun picturising the title song on a massive set

The team of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is pulling all stops to up the ante with the Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan-starrer. Veteran choreographer Ganesh Acharya has begun picturising the title song on a massive set. The makers are set to make the extravagant track a musical spectacle. Calling it one of Bollywood’s biggest song shoots to date, an insider shares, “About 1,000 dancers joined in on Friday. The peppy number also marks Rooh Baba’s (Kartik) introductory sequence in the horror comedy. He has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The song’s shoot is expected to continue until this weekend.”

Back to field

Last month, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child in London. The couple, who have a daughter Vamika, have named their son Akaay. The ace cricketer, who had taken a paternity break, returned to the field on Friday, which also marked the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka, who is currently in the UK capital, is expected to return to India when she feels their son is ready to take his first flight back home. Like she has cheered for her cricketer-husband during matches in the past, many expected her to root for him in the tournament. We hear that after Anushka returns to the bay, she will be cheering for Virat during his games in the latter part of the tournament.

Whose Nayak is it anyway?

Recent reports indicated that Siddharth Anand is planning to make a sequel to Nayak (2001), with director Milan Luthria at the helm. The Anil Kapoor-starrer, was director S Shankar’s maiden Hindi venture and an adaptation of his 1999 Tamil hit, Mudhalvan. It is being said that the makers have cracked the plot for Nayak 2 with writer Rajat Arora. The film has now gotten into controversy. Deepak Mukut, producer of films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017) and Mulk (2018), claims to have the rights to Nayak. He reportedly conceded that Siddharth and he were in talks to make a sequel together. “If he [Siddharth] wants to make Nayak 2, he has to do it with me. He can’t go ahead solo as he doesn’t have the rights,” Mukut has been quoted as saying.