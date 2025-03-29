Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, will now hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year. The film was initially slated to release in December 2025

KJo-Kartik’s Valentine’s Day gift

(From left) Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, will now hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year. The film was initially slated to release in December 2025. In fact, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is backing the movie under his banner Dharma Productions had called it “the best Christmas gift”. However, now the film will release on February 14, 2026. The movie is reportedly set to star Ananya Panday as the female lead, marking her reunion with Kartik after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Director Sameer Vidhwans, who had directed the actor in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), will be helming the new project.

Battling the mafia



Saif Ali Khan in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Pics/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan makes his first screen appearance since the tragic January incident, where an assailant attacked him at his Bandra residence. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins will see Saif play a suave conman in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a mafia boss. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25. For this project, the actor is reuniting with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who had earlier directed him in films Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Siddharth is the producer of the show. On collaborating with him again, Saif said, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home.”

Not a joke

Tamil actor Shruthi Narayanan has addressed the recent leak of a viral video, falsely touted as her casting couch video, which showed her in a compromising situation. Taking to social media, she hinted that the video is fake and AI-generated. Sharing a video explaining AI-generated content, Shruthi expressed her distress, saying, “For you guys, spreading these contents on me it’s just a joke... But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situation. Especially for me, it’s a very difficult time.” The actor is recognised for her role in Siragadikka Aasai, a popular Tamil serial aired on Star Vijay.

‘Success is freedom’



Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her perspective on success at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney’s curtain-raiser event on Thursday. Emphasising the importance of breaking free from stereotypes, especially for women, The Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) actor said, “Success, for me, is freedom. I don’t wait for others to tell me that I am successful. Success is waking up with the freedom to do what you are passionate about. It is about not being put in a box and not being told what women can or cannot do.” Samantha also reflected on her personal and professional journey, discussing how she navigated obstacles with determination and authenticity. On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, and web-show Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Making an exit



Romit Raaj

Romit Raaj, who plays Rohit Poddar in TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to leave the show. His character will be killed off in an upcoming episode. Confirming his exit, Romit said, “My Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey has been closest to my heart. I knew it was going to be a short journey, and I cherished every moment.” The actor has already filmed his final episode and is looking forward to new beginnings in the television industry.