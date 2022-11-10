Have you heard? Kathiawad to UK

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi will be submitted for all the key categories at BAFTA, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kickstarted the campaign for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2022 for his film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, headlined by Alia Bhatt. The film, which received praise from critics and fans, will be submitted for all the key categories including — Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language. The award ceremony will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London in February 2023. Bhansali will also host a BAFTA Masterclass on November 28.

One dance, with the devar

A video featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic number, Didi tera devar deewana, at a concert, has gone viral. While the authenticity of the video hasn’t been ascertained, a user shared a clip of the two rappers, and wrote: “Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar. History in the making for the desi community.” The clip features Drake mixing his songs with that of Mangeshkar. While one viewer questioned the video’s authenticity, claiming to have been present at the gig, others found it humorous. Drake was among the few rappers who paid respect to Sidhu Moose Wala after his demise.

Ali’s next Hollywood film

Even as Kandahar, his next Hollywood offering is being readied for release, Ali Fazal has bagged another international project. Helmed by two-time Oscar-winning director Bill Guttentag, the movie, titled Afghan Dreamers, is based on the inspiring real-life story of an all-girls’ robotics team from Afghanistan. Nikohl Boosheri (of The Bold Type fame) essays the part of a tech entrepreneur.

It’s a wrap

Saba Azad shared a behind-the-scenes video of season two of Rocket Boys, while highlighting that she wrapped up filming the project. The actor shared various scenes from different locations from the sets. In part one, she essayed Parvana Irani, a lawyer, and nuclear physicist Homi J Bhabha’s love interest. She also shared a clip featuring actor Jim Sarbh. Azad, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, earned praise for her role in the first edition.

Dippy as Ranbir’s mom?

Really, how did this happen? Glimpses of Deepika Padukone as Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva, have been doing the rounds. Fans who caught the film on the web platform days after its release have shared pictures, which, they claim, are stills from the OTT version of the film. While Padukone’s face as the mother of Shiva (played by Kapoor) is clearly visible in the images, no official comment on the casting has been made. In fact, according to reports, director Ayan Mukerji appears to have dismissed them. However, in the wake of the developments, fans are certain that Padukone will make a return in the second version. One viewer shared, “I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film!”

For fans

Trust Bollywood’s bhai to make his fans’ dreams come true! Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who is an ardent fan of Salman Khan, recreated the Bollywood superstar’s iconic number Saathiya tune kya kiya from the 1991 film Love, with the actor. She took to Instagram to share a reel of the duo shaking a leg. Zareen won the gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, and became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships.

War of words continues

The ongoing tussle between Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant has escalated. Chopra had previously lashed out at Sawant for supporting Sajid Khan — Bigg Boss contestant and an accused in sexual harassment allegations. In the latest development, an FIR has been registered against Sawant, and her advocate, Falguni Brahmbhatt under IPC sections 354A, 500, 504, 509 & IT ACT 67A.

When Big B fasted for Jaya

Talking to a contestant on a reality show, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that at the onset of his marriage with Jaya Bachchan, he would be the doting husband who would fast for his wife on Karwa Chauth. Talking to the participant — who shared that she recently learnt that her husband decided to fast for her on the special day — Bachchan shared, “In the beginning, I also used to fast, but later, I left it.” Sharing details of their relationship, and the manner in which his actor-wife expresses her love for him, he said, “On certain days, she puts a bite of my favourite food with a lot of love in my mouth.” Asked how he addresses her at home, he playfully replied: “Why should I tell you?”

