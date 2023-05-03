Rumours say Sidharth Malhotra declined Rowdy Rathore's sequel to star in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force as a cop. Sources reveal Sid is interested in collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house

Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Listen to this article Have you heard? Kaun banega Rathore? x 00:00

Kaun banega Rathore?

Rumours have been rife about Sidharth Malhotra passing the offer to star in Rowdy Rathore’s sequel, to be a cop for Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force. Now, a source associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house shares, “Kiara Advani is doing a project with SLB Productions and consequently, Sid is also keen to collaborate with the renowned maker. But there is nothing on the cards,” says a source. He further explains, “Back in 2018, Akshay [Kumar] and Sanjay held a press conference together to announce that PadMan was vacating the Republic Day window to make way for Padmaavat. At the time, Akshay also said that he agreed to shift his film’s release [to February 9] as Sanjay promised to make Rowdy Rathore 2 with him. So, whenever the film happens, it will be made with Akshay only.”

Gearing up for Stardom

Aryan Khan continues to make news, this time around for his big debut. It is known that Shah Rukh Khan’s scion is following in his footsteps into the industry, but behind the camera. The young Khan recently unveiled his first ad with his superstar father. Now, we hear that Aryan has reportedly zeroed in on the title of his maiden venture. In keeping with the narrative set against the backdrop of Hindi film industry, the web series is titled Stardom. Pre-production for the six-episode show is underway and shooting is slated to begin later this year. Watch this space to know who will star in Aryan’s directorial debut.

Also Read: Amid controversy, makers of 'The Kerala Story' change description of teaser on YouTube

Lucky No 13?

Talk is that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha are set to get engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The actor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been making news for their relationship ever since they were photographed after their dinner at a suburban Mumbai five-star hotel in March. While she has been maintaining silence on the shaadi ka sawaal, it is being said that the two had a roka ceremony in the presence of their families last month. Last afternoon, the actor was spotted exiting ace Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra’s house, triggering speculation that she was discussing her outfit for the special occasion.

Zeenat picks Wamiqa’s role

Zeenat Aman was recently asked which character from the period web series, Jubilee she would like to play. She replied, “Niloufer Qureshi. Damdaar hai.” Wamiqa Gabbi, who played the part in Vikramaditya Motwane’s show, is overwhelmed by the senior actor’s reaction. She says, “It is so beautiful to be validated by an absolute diva who resonated with my portrayal of Niloufer. I hope that she likes my other performances in the future too.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt broke down on hearing Nargis Dutt's tape-recorded messages after her demise

Khantastic days ahead

Come May 8, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting his special appearance with Salman Khan for Tiger 3. The action-packed sequence will be filmed at YRF studios over a week. Earlier this year, Salman’s extended cameo in Pathaan created frenzy among cinegoers. Buoyed by the response to the Khans’ high-octane sequence in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, the makers are looking to up the ante in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial venture. Extensive prep has gone into designing the action for the upcoming schedule. Though we hope the VFX are better this time around, as compared to the train sequence in Pathaan. Following reports that the two actors will be teaming up again for Tiger vs Pathaan, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Diwali dhamaka will give a dekko of the action thriller that is slated to go on floors later next year.

Arjun won’t back down

Most actors prefer doing their own stunts. Arjun Rampal is no exception. The actor, who is working on the adventure sports film, Crakk, has been performing his own action, from rappelling to mountain biking. However, he recently injured his back while working out in the gym. “Undeterred, he insisted on continuing the shoot and performing the action himself. The team, however, felt it would be better if he rested it out since shooting in this condition might aggravate his injury,” says a source. The actor is now in recovery mode.

Father-son bonding

Arjun Kapoor is currently holidaying in Europe with producer-father Boney Kapoor. Over the weekend, the duo attended Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s live concert in Frankfurt Festhalle. Talking about his first trip with his dad, Arjun says, “We have never travelled together. It was amazing to chill with him and talk to him about everything under the sun. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfectly.”