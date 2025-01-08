Breaking News
Have you heard? Manoj Muntashir miffed with Sky Force makers; Aadujeevitham sound designers nominated for Golden Reel Awards

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Manoj Muntashir expressed frustration with the makers of Skyforce for not giving writers credit; Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and fellow sound designer Vijay Kumar nominated for Golden Reel Awards

Manoj Muntashir, Resul Pookutty Pic/AFP

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and fellow sound designer Vijay Kumar have been nominated for the prestigious 72nd Golden Reel Awards for their work in the Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life). Resul shared the news on X, writing, “It gives me immense pleasure to let you all know that @vijaycanaries and I are nominated at the 72nd Golden Reel Awards for our work in the film The Goat Life. Thank you for letting us fly.” The film is also shortlisted for nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, competing in the Best Film category. Director Blessy expressed excitement, saying, “This is incredible news for all of us who worked on this project. Even making it onto this shortlist is an achievement in itself.” The film premièred on 1,720 screens globally last year.


Lyricist-screenwriter Manoj Muntashir expressed frustration with the makers of Skyforce—Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and Saregama Global—for not giving writers credit. Yesterday, the makers released a song teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur-starrer. In the teaser for the song Maaye, B Praak and Tanishk Bagchi received credit for composing and singing, but Manoj’s name was omitted. On social media, he wrote, “This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing the writer’s name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers. If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame.” While credited in the post, omitting his name in the teaser seems unfair, no?

