In an era where men of power exercise restraint while expressing opinions to cater to a society that has arguably grown sensitive, Manoj Muntashir appears to be passionately unabashed. Using his social media platform to share snippets of India’s cultural and mythological history, along with his poetic work, Muntashir often sprinkles his feed with posts that, many cite, have rubbed the Muslim community the wrong way. It was in 2021 that he courted controversy for criticising the fact that India had roads named after “glorified dacoits” like Akbar, Humayun and Jehangir, a statement that inspired harsh words from several Indian writers. Four days ago, Muntashir weighed in on the restrictions on Muslims at the Mahakumbh, citing that for the community, the location would serve as nothing more than a picnic spot. The lyricist, however, impresses upon the need to lay out facts and raise the right questions when considering his statements. Vehemently denying accusations of being anti-Muslim, Muntashir says he “cannot imagine India without our Muslim brothers”.

“This is absolutely untrue. I challenge anyone who has followed my work to point out even a single statement that I made that could indicate that I am anti-Muslim. If they do so, I will remain quiet from that moment. For me, the community is an integral part of India. But if you, [as a Muslim], support those [emperors] who committed genocides, I cannot support that. I will urge my Muslim brothers to stand against those [who hurt us], because I am a man who places his country above his religion. If a Muslim brother can do that too, I will bow my head to him in respect,” says Muntashir, adding that his decision to be vocal about political and religious matters has cost him both work and peace of mind.

Kangana Ranaut plays Indira Gandhi in Emergency

“Many people whose thoughts do not align with mine choose to not work with me. I do get threats, and my family also asks me to [tone down]. But, I have also noticed that today, when something happens, people seek my reaction and opinion on it. We have to talk, to find a solution. There has been [a cold war] between the communities, and evidently that has not served as the solution. So, we should talk about matters. I find it to be my responsibility to use my platform to promote matters I believe in and those that are factually accurate,” says the lyricist, who has previously emphasised the need to pay heed to facts before levelling allegations when citing the hatred that Kangana Ranaut faced from the Sikh community over her film, Emergency.

The Teri mitti writer has penned the lyrics for the soundtrack of the January 17 release that promises to showcase what transpired during the 1975 Emergency that had come into effect in India. Considering the shared passion that both Muntashir and Ranaut have for the country, this film, we suggest, may have been right up his alley. “I cannot think of any better cast or artiste for this film than those who are already working on it,” he agrees, adding, “When I was approached for it, I was apprehensive about how it would play out, and if it would rightly depict what transpired at the time. But, when Kangana spoke to me, I was convinced that she would do justice to this film. I often say, a lot of my work on this film was copied from Kangana. She knew precisely what she wanted from the film’s music. The way she spoke and the things she said directly inspired certain lines that I wrote for the song. Kangana has a grasp on her craft, and I don’t simply imply her craft as an actor. She has [a flair] for direction, and I also noticed this in Manikarnika [The Queen of Jhansi, 2023].”

Describing Emergency as a political musical, Muntashir says the five songs that add value to the film work in taking the narrative forward. “A film doesn’t simply become a musical because it has a certain number of songs. Here, the music is so integral to the narrative that if you eliminate even one song, you will feel that something is amiss.” Released in August 2024, Singhasan khali karo revives legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s anthem that echoed through India’s darkest political hour. “It is an anthem that will be used [during protests] in the future too,” Muntashir is certain. Another track showcases what transpired when Indira Gandhi, played by Ranaut, realised that she had made a mistake. His favourite track, however, continues to be Ae meri jaan. “It’s the closest [work of mine] to Teri mitti, so I am optimistic about it. It forms the crux of the film.”

A week after the release of Emergency, Muntashir’s work will again be on display in SkyForce. A recently released track from the Akshay Kumar-fronted film has already been positively received by fans. “This time again, the Teri mitti singer-writer duo, that is B Praak and I, will come together. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the track beautifully.”