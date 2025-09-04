Have you heard? Nag Ashwin shared an update on the much-awaited Kalki 2, saying that the sequel will start filming by the end of 2025 and will be out in two or three years. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree recalled how only Salman Khan was there from her side at her wedding

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has revealed fresh details about the sequel to his sci-fi mythological thriller, Kalki 2898 AD (2024). According to 123Telugu, Ashwin recently said, “I hope to start filming Kalki 2 by the end of 2025. The actors have to come together. Some of the pre-visualised and action sequences are much bigger, so it will take time. I don’t have an exact answer [on when the film will be complete]. Everyone is busy (sic).” The director also noted that post-production would be the lengthiest phase this time around, hinting that the audience will have to wait longer than expected for the film to arrive in cinemas. He said, “Hopefully in another two or three years.” Kalki 2898 AD, which released in June 2024, reportedly amassed nearly Rs 1050 crore worldwide and became one of the most successful films at the box-office.

Actor Bhagyashree, who made her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), recently reflected on her long-standing bond with co-star Salman Khan. In a conversation with Beauty By BiE, she shared how Salman’s support proved invaluable during a challenging phase in her life. She shared, “When I decided to get married, there was no one from my side [of the family], and Salman was there throughout and he was the last person to leave. That was very sweet, I did not expect that of him. I would say he was a very naughty boy, but he was also very lovable,” she recalled.

Anurag Kashyap; (right) (L-R) Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel in ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Songs of Forgotten Trees, the only Indian title selected in the Orizzonti Competition section, on September 1. The debut feature film by director Anuparna Roy has drawn a packed house and was met with glowing international reviews, with critics noting its originality and visual strength. The film is presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who remarked, “We are overwhelmed with the response of the reviewers and cinephiles here. It gives so much hope when one gets such good support for a good film and that too by a newcomer. I am confident the love for this film will keep on increasing in its journey ahead.” The film is a story of two migrants in Mumbai whose unlikely cohabitation sparks fragile kinship.