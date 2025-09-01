Anuparna Roy’s debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival as the only Indian entry in the Orizzonti Competition

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival—where it was the only Indian selection in the prestigious Orizzonti Competition section. Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the film drew a strong response at its packed screening.

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival—where it was the only Indian selection in the prestigious Orizzonti Competition section. Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the film drew a strong response at its packed screening.

Anurag expresses his joy

Speaking after the premiere, Kashyap said he was thrilled with the response the film received. "It’s so good to see this for Anuparna and the team, who have worked really hard to pull off a film in this day and age that I couldn’t have done even 25 years ago. I am sure the film has a long journey from here to the world and she surely is the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India.”

Sharing her excitement, filmmaker Anuparna Roy added, "It’s almost unbelievable for me to see the film premiere here at Venice and the response that it has got. I want to thank the team who were with me on the film and especially my producers who supported me throughout the film.”

Along with Kashyap, the premiere was attended by producers Ranjan Singh (Flip Films), Bibhanshu Rai (River Tale Films), Romil Modi (Romil Casting), and co-producers Navin Shetty (Nube Studio – Nube Cirrus), and Sharib Khan & Vikas Kumar (Khan & Kumar Media). Director Anuparna Roy and members of the cast were also present, representing the film on the red carpet in Venice.

The film has also been picked up for worldwide sales by Celluloid Dreams, a landmark association that positions Songs of Forgotten Trees firmly on the international map.

Anurag Kashyap's recent chat about Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, Anurag Kashyap had recalled working with Ranbir Kapoor. He said, "He commits a lot. That is the one thing that I feel responsible for. He stopped experimenting as much. (Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal) It was an experiment… he trusts his director fully. Once he trusts, he goes in fully. But there was a time period where he got into a lot of self-doubt."

He added, "It was a series of three films. It was my film, my brother's film [Abhinav Kashyap's Besharam], and Jagga Jasoos. So after that, he suddenly stopped experimenting. But his commitment is amazing, he does not do wrong, it is the director… everybody comes together to make a good film, but directors make bad films."