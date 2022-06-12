Have you heard? Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, say sorry

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 04:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
While the couple has apologised for wearing their shoes in the premises, we wonder how they were allowed to conduct a photo shoot in the temple, which is also a violation of the rules

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan


After their fairytale wedding on Thursday, newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walked in to the Tirumala Tirupathi temple to participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, followed by a photo shoot in the premises. The security of Devasthanam Board of the temple reportedly noted that the couple had walked in wearing footwear and served them with a notice for violating the rules. Vignesh issued an apology to the board in a letter that read, “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple. A lot of people surrounded us. So, we quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were wearing shoes in the forbidden area. We apologise for the inconvenience.” While the couple has apologised for wearing their shoes in the premises, we wonder how they were allowed to conduct a photo shoot in the temple, which is also a violation of the rules. The couple originally had wished to tie the knot at the temple, but due to logistical issues, the venue was then changed to a resort in Mahabalipuram. 

