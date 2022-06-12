Have you heard? Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, say sorry

While the couple has apologised for wearing their shoes in the premises, we wonder how they were allowed to conduct a photo shoot in the temple, which is also a violation of the rules

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan

After their fairytale wedding on Thursday, newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walked in to the Tirumala Tirupathi temple to participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, followed by a photo shoot in the premises. The security of Devasthanam Board of the temple reportedly noted that the couple had walked in wearing footwear and served them with a notice for violating the rules. Vignesh issued an apology to the board in a letter that read, “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple. A lot of people surrounded us. So, we quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were wearing shoes in the forbidden area. We apologise for the inconvenience.” While the couple has apologised for wearing their shoes in the premises, we wonder how they were allowed to conduct a photo shoot in the temple, which is also a violation of the rules. The couple originally had wished to tie the knot at the temple, but due to logistical issues, the venue was then changed to a resort in Mahabalipuram.

It has been a rigorous few months for Aditya Roy Kapur, who has been training to be action ready for his upcoming release, Om: The Battle Within. Given that this would be Adi’s first out-and-out action film, he underwent four months of schooling in martial arts. He would then follow it up with two hours of action and strength-training day and night boot camps. Aditya would also catch up with the team during the writing sessions. While he has been synonymous with playing the romantic hero through his decade-long career, in this Ahmed Khan offering, the actor will be seen as a para commando.

Kartik keeps his lucky charm

It’s not uncommon for actors to take back memorabilia from the set when they wrap up a project. Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently revealed that he had in fact stowed away a memento—his Rooh Baba outfit— after shooting the Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy. You ask why? Well, the actor claims that it was a special costume because every time he wore it on screen, the audience clapped and cheered. Guess, that is now his lucky charm.

When Khans questioned

As of May 28, Aryan Khan has received a clean chit from NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the drugs-on-cruise case. But one must question what truly went wrong in this probe? While the family still maintains a stoic silence on the case, it is not unknown that the 20-days behind bars was tumultuous for the Khans. We hear, Shah Rukh Khan asked the officials why his son was being vilified without evidence. “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society,” he apparently is said to have told NCB Deputy Director, Sanjay Singh. Aryan also reportedly questioned, “Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail—did I really deserve it?”

Desi Expendables, anyone?

Unperturbed by the debacle of the Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2, producer-director Ahmed Khan has moved on to his next. The filmmaker is set to kickstart the desi version of The Expendables next month. The actioner, helmed by Vivek Chauhan, will feature Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. The film is being made with the aim to recreate the magic of the action stars from the 80s.While a major portion of the film will be shot on a set built in Film City, the rest of the schedule will be set around the country. The feature has been in works for a year.

Back to work

Vanity goes hand-in-hand with the profession of acting. Despite being dealt with the short end of the stick, when Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with cancer and lost her hair to the treatment, the actor prevailed through. She is now back in the game with renewed spirit having successfully treated the Big C. A week into the shooting of her new film, The Signature, with Anupam Kher in Lucknow, she shared a video on social media. Donning a saree and a wig, the Pardes actor revealed in the video that she is nervous about the film, which incidentally also marks Anupam’s 525th venture as an actor. Now, who wouldn’t be nervous about that?

A director’s actor

There’s a charm about going back to a show and picking it up from where you left off. Rajeev Siddhartha, who is reprising his role of the morally-upright journalist Akki in Aashram 3, is thrilled to be under the tutelage of filmmaker Prakash Jha again. “Prakash ji is so secure and confident about his craft and storytelling that the rest was easy. [Despite the] huge scale, he manages to provide the right atmosphere for his actors to deliver honestly,” says the actor.