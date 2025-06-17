Talking about how Pallavi Joshi prepared for her look as a 100 year old in The Bengal Files and why she sacrificed her skin care routine for it, she said that her reference was her dadi

When the wife sacrifices on skin care!

Pallavi Joshi is set to portray Ma Bharati in her upcoming film,The Bengal Files, a role she calls one of her “biggest challenges,” in her career of over three decades. Talking about how she prepared for her look and why she sacrificed her skin care routine for it, Pallavi, shared, “My only reference was my dadi. I remember her very old, but very sweet at the same time. We worked on the look for almost six months. I gave up all skin care during this period to make my skin appear dry. Every day I sat down working on Ma Bharati’s character, her dementia, until it became a muscle memory. Our technical team also put their efforts into helping me to their fullest. And the end result is for all to see,” she said. Originally titled The Delhi Files, The Bengal Chapter, is written by Vivek Agnihotri. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. It is part of the director’s Files trilogy, which includes The Tashkent Files (2019)

and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film is directed by Vivek and is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 5.

Embracing a new role

After earning accolades for her powerful performance in Mrs, Sanya Malhotra is stepping into a new role — entrepreneur. The actor has launched a matcha-based wellness venture rooted in her personal philosophy of mindful living. Designed to promote calmness, clarity, and clean energy, the brand reflects Sanya’s belief in intentional routines amidst the chaos of modern life. “At a time when everything feels urgent, this is my reminder to slow down and be intentional,” she shared. On the other hand, her screen presence remains as magnetic as ever — with Thug Life’s viral song Jinguchaa, and upcoming projects like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, and Anurag Kashyap’s thriller with Bobby Deol. The film also stars Saba Azad, and Joju George.

Making of the sleek style icon

Bollywood celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, known for her work with top stars and iconic films, says War 2 will take Hrithik Roshan’s magnetic screen presence “even further”. Anaita, who previously styled him in Dhoom 2 (2006), Bang Bang (2014), and War (2019), revealed Kabir’s look in the sequel carries a “deeper, darker mood”. “Thinner fabrics, pieces that feel a little more lived-in, slightly unkempt even. But of course, Kabir is still Kabir — his sharpness always cuts through,” she said. “Somewhere between real and godlike. Kind of like a superhero in plain clothes!” Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, and releases in cinemas on 14 August, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.