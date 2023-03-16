Have you heard? Pipped for an OTT release

It has been over four months since Ishaan Khatter’s next, Pippa, was deferred from its initial release date of December 2, 2022. With no update on a new date, it is rumoured that the period drama, which is based on the Battle of Garibpur during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, may release directly on an OTT platform

A still from Pippa

Pipped for an OTT release

It has been over four months since Ishaan Khatter’s next, Pippa, was deferred from its initial release date of December 2, 2022. With no update on a new date, it is rumoured that the period drama, which is based on the Battle of Garibpur during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, may release directly on an OTT platform. An industry source says the development has taken place in the wake of Ronnie Screwvala’s legal battle with four national multiplex chains for anti-competitive collusion, with respect to undue imposition of Virtual Print Fee (VPF). Ronnie, who is producing Pippa with Siddharth Roy Kapur, had petitioned the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against multiplexes making producers and distributors pay Rs 20,000 for every film screened at every property as VPF, calling it a draconian discriminatory charge that multiplex chains are forcibly imposing. While the CCI back then had noted that Ronnie couldn’t prove the allegations, our trade source maintains that since this dispute, the dealings between the producer and the multiplex chains haven’t been hunky-dory. “Considering that they have not spared cost or effort in making a quality product in Pippa, makers are looking to finalise a good deal with a streaming platform soon,” sums up the source.

Training days

From Sholay to Pathaan, brilliantly executed action sequences in running trains have always fascinated audiences. Director S Shankar, whose Enthiran/Robot with Rajinikanth featured one such scene, is set to up the ante with his next, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. Next week, the director and the actor are reportedly heading to South Africa for a 14-day schedule, during which they will film the marathon action sequence in a train. It is touted to be one of the highlights of the thriller, a sequel to their 1996 outing, Indian.

A new underwater story

Milind Soman has added another film to his interesting line up. He has signed on to play the male lead opposite Khushalii Kumar in Akhilesh Jaiswal’s contemporary romance drama based on Bina Nayak’s novel, Starfish Pickle. The engaging narrative revolves around a skilled yet mysterious diver Tara Salgaonkar (Khushalii), whose life takes a sudden turn after a meeting with Guruji (Milind). Akhilesh promises to take viewers on a beautiful journey through the depths of the blue waters of Malta, where the story is set. The actors have begun special training for their underwater portions, before the film goes on floors.

Get ready for the leap

Kundali Bhagya has been popular ever since it aired five years ago. Now, the serial is set for a 20-year-leap. In the coming days, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali will be seen playing Rajveer, Palki Khurana and Shaurya Luthra respectively. Sharing that his family follows the show eagerly, Paras says, “I can relate to Rajveer, who values every relationship in his life and is a man of principles.” Sana hopes “the 20-year leap will bring in loads of high-voltage drama in the show that will keep the audience hooked to their television screens.” About his first daily soap, Baseer says, “It is a challenge to join a show mid-way because the viewers are already accustomed to the characters.”

Congratulations are in order

Compliments are always welcome, but being appreciated by veteran actor Rekha would certainly be special. Rani Mukerji probably felt that jubilation when Rekha, after watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, said, “It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this ‘Bengal Tigress’. This time around, Rani has outdone herself in the role of the eternal mother depicting all the faces of Durga Maa, an intense performance worth watching countless times. She walks through fire, straight into our hearts! What a pleasure to see the actor and character melt into each other (sic).”

Rapping hard

The ups and downs in rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life warrants a movie. Taking on this arduous task is director Mozez Singh. The docu-film, produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, who recently bagged an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, is billed as a “bare-it-all docu-film”. The project will chart Honey Singh’s success, and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career. His absence had garnered intense media attention. “I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story,” he said about the film.

In gratitude

Shahid Kapoor, who recently performed at the Zee Cine Awards, expressed gratitude on completing 20 years in the industry. After a video of him receiving an award for Best Debut for Ishq Vishk (2003) was played, the actor recalled how he had no clue about any big designers. Sasha admitted, “I used to feel that I don’t have good clothes to attend such award functions. But now, when I look at myself, I feel it wasn’t too bad. These are the best moments of your life, and when you look back, you see how you were when you started. I’m thankful to every one from the fraternity and to everybody who has watched and appreciated my work.”