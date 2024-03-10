Have you heard? Advance booking

Sajid Nadiadwala has announced his second project with Ahan Shetty. Written by Rajat Arora, Sanki will release on February 14, 2025

After launching Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in Tadap (2021), filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his second project with the actor on Saturday. Sanki, also starring Pooja Hegde, will be helmed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, sources inform that Ahan will play an all-out roguish character. Insiders claim that the movie will be a theatrical experience, as Sajid is known to make his films on a large scale, shot in multiple foreign locations. Sajid’s production house shared the news on social media, saying, “The Sankis are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day.” Written by Rajat Arora, Sanki will release on February 14, 2025. Interestingly, the title was first registered by Salman Khan for his film, which was eventually titled Jai Ho (2014). Given their decades-old friendship, the superstar gave away the title to Sajid who initially hoped to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for it. Since that didn’t materialise, he has now finalised the title for his project with Ahan and Pooja.

Telling women’s stories

Following the release of her web series, Maharani 2, Huma Qureshi is gearing up to tell another inspiring story. This time around, the actor will bring to screen the story of a female autorickshaw driver who, aided by her will and vision, motivated other women to chalk out their destiny. “To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity,” said Huma about her yet-untitled film, which also pays tribute to the courage of ordinary women’s tenacious spirit. She added, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Vishal Rana, a filmmaker who is committed to telling these powerful stories of women, recognising the need for men to be allies in sharing our narratives.” Feeling privileged to have Huma on board, Rana said, “With her exceptional talent and dedication, we are confident that Huma will deliver a portrayal that does justice to her character and brings this story to life.”